Saudi Arabia: King Salman Leaves Hospital After Recovering From Operation

By Eurasia Review

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was discharged Thursday from the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after recovering from having his gallbladder removed, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Salman was admitted to the hospital for surgery on an inflamed gallbladder on July 20.

King Salman (born December 31, 1935) has been the King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques since January 23, 2015. Previously, Salman underwent spinal surgery in the US in 2010, as well as suffering a stroke that has affected his left arm.

King Salman’s successor is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who was appointed in June 2017.