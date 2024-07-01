By Dr. Gurakuç Kuçi

1. Introduction

The Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA), in cooperation with other security entities, has successfully uncovered and apprehended four spies connected to the Serbian Security Intelligence Agency (BIA). The arrests included two Serbian national and two ethnic Albanians, who were detained in two separate cases.

The primary objectives of the two ethnic Albanian individuals linked to BIA were to damage the reputation of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), discredit the Reçak massacre, provoke interethnic conflicts, and sully NATO’s intervention in Kosovo. In 2009, three individuals connected to BIA were captured in Kosovo. Later, another individual was identified as a member of a group aiming to fabricate and compensate false witnesses concerning the alleged case of organ trafficking by the KLA. Surprisingly, this individual held official positions within the state apparatus of Kosovo.

Serbia has consistently engaged in espionage activities against Kosovo, and the recent revelations are just a small part of its operations. It has recently been uncovered that Russia, through Serbian agents, has also influenced politicians and institutions of the European Union. Therefore, these actions are well-planned and strategically targeted. To uncover the objectives of this country, we have engaged in studying recent cases and a 2009 espionage case, including the theoretical framework.

This study employs a qualitative research approach, analyzing specific cases of espionage arrests and investigative materials obtained from open sources. By combining the analysis of open sources, regional circumstances, and Serbia’s approach against Kosovo, the study aims to understand the motives and strategic goals of individuals involved in espionage. Theories of motivation, psychological and social factors are used to interpret the behaviors and decisions of the spies.

The research question of the paper is: “What are the main reasons and motivations that lead individuals to engage in espionage against their country, and how does this affect Serbia’s efforts to manipulate the history and stability of Kosovo?”

The dependent variable of the paper is: “Serbia’s strategic goals against Kosovo through espionage”.

2. Reasons Why People Engage in Espionage against Their Country

2.1. Theories of Motivation

2.1.1. Rational Choice Theory: This theory suggests that individuals make decisions based on their personal interests (Scott, 2000). In the context of espionage, an individual may choose to work for another country if they believe that the benefits, such as financial gain or personal advancement, outweigh the risks and potential consequences.

2.1.2. Social Exchange Theory: This theory states that individuals engage in behaviors based on the rewards and costs associated with those behaviors (Cropanzano & Mitchell, 2005). In the case of espionage, an individual might weigh the potential benefits (e.g., financial gain, personal satisfaction) against the costs (e.g., legal consequences, social ostracism) and decide that the benefits outweigh the costs.

2.1.3. Psychological Factors: Psychological factors such as the desire for power, a sense of loyalty to another country, or a need for excitement and adventure can also motivate individuals to engage in espionage (Wilder, 2017).

2.2. Additional Factors

a) Personal Circumstances: Individuals facing financial difficulties, personal crises, or other challenges may be more susceptible to promises of financial gains or other benefits offered by a foreign government.

b) Loyalty and Identity: Individuals who feel detached from their country or have a strong sense of loyalty to another country may be more inclined to engage in espionage.

c) Opportunity and Ease: The availability of opportunities and the ease of access to sensitive information can also influence an individual’s decision to engage in espionage.

d) Cultural and Social Factors: Cultural and social factors such as a lack of national pride, the concept of postcolonial image, or the desire to be part of a larger community can also contribute to an individual’s decision to engage in espionage.

e) Brainwashing and Manipulation: In some cases, individuals may be coerced or manipulated into engaging in espionage through psychological manipulation, blackmail, or other forms of coercion.

3. Two Identities, One Spy

Since 2002, a Serbian spy, Marko Knezhevic, is suspected to have operated in Kosovo under the pseudonym “Drugi Crni”, posing as a journalist for “TV Most” based in Zvecan. On May 30, 2024, the Kosovo Police arrested Knezhevic following an investigation and discovery by the Kosovo Intelligence Agency. The arrest occurred due to Knezhevic’s use of dual identities, as his Serbian and Kosovar passports did not match (Teve, 2024).

This arrest sheds light on Serbia’s clandestine operations in Kosovo, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the Serbian country to undermine regional stability. Knezhevic’s involvement with “TV Most” highlights the strategic use of media to disseminate propaganda and manipulate public opinion. Posing as a journalist, he was able to gather intelligence and spread disinformation, serving Serbia’s interests and likely organizing and aiding terrorist groups such as the “Northern Brigades” and “Bridge Guards”. Knezhevic was a close associate who reported to Aleksandar Vulin, current Deputy Prime Minister in the Serbian government, former Minister of Internal Affairs, and former director of BIA.

The presence of advanced technological devices in Knezhevic’s possession suggests that Serbia has heavily invested in sophisticated surveillance and espionage tools. This underscores the country’s commitment to covert operations designed to compromise Kosovo’s security and sovereignty. Furthermore, Knezhevic’s dual identities in Kosovo and Serbian passports raise questions about the extent of Serbia’s infiltration into Kosovo’s social and institutional life.

This discovery has significant implications for regional security, suggesting that Serbia has been able to penetrate Kosovo’s structures and gather sensitive information.

4. KIA uncovers two “Good Albanians” serving Serbia to distort the history of war

The Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI), following an investigation and collection of incriminating data, has testified before the Supreme Court of Kosovo, engaging in legal actions leading to the arrest of two individuals, Bedri Shabani and Muharrem Qerimi, on charges of collaboration with the Serbian Information and Security Agency (BIA). Evidence gathered by KIA indicates that these individuals were actively undermining Kosovo, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), and the historical narrative of Kosovo’s war.

Bedri Shabani, a former customs officer during Slobodan Milosevic’s regime in the 1990s, and Muharrem Qerimi, a former official of the Kosovo Police until after Kosovo’s independence declaration, who was dismissed from this institution due to misuse of a confiscated vehicle, were found to have mutual contacts within BIA, specifically with Serdjan Rosic, a Serbian from Ferizaj. The latter is a familiar name from Bogolub Janicevic’s testimony in The Hague. The primary goal of these detainees was to manipulate evidence and orchestrate witnesses against the KLA.



Bedri Shabani, in particular, has been actively involved in Serbia’s efforts to distort the history of the Reçak massacre. Serbia has continuously promoted its narrative that the Reçak massacre was staged by the KLA and the international community. The main objective of this historical revisionism is to undermine NATO’s intervention in Kosovo, prompted by the Reçak massacre and William Walker’s response. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was a response to the genocide perpetrated by the Serbian state against Albanians in Kosovo under Slobodan Milosevic’s leadership. According to current information, Bedri Shabani played a significant role in this disinformation campaign. He attempted to create a replica of the “yellow house” similar to the one in northern Albania, fabricating a narrative that the KLA engaged in human organ trafficking. Shabani’s strategic aim was to link the former KLA military hospital in the village of Mollopolc, Shtime, with the Reçak massacre, as these two villages are geographically close.

Muharrem Qerimi has consistently portrayed himself as an agent of British intelligence services. (T7, 2024)

4.1. Discovery of Serbia’s Efforts to Distort Kosovo’s History

The recent arrest of Bedri Shabani and Muharrem Qerimi by the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA) has shed light on Serbia’s ongoing efforts to distort Kosovo’s history and undermine its stability. These two individuals, suspected of working for the Serbian Information and Security Agency (BIA), were found to be actively involved in spreading disinformation and manipulating public opinion against Kosovo.

4.2. Background and Motivations

Shabani and Qerimi’s activities date back to the 1990s when they were employed in Serbian institutions, a time when Albanians were excluded from institutions and public life in former Yugoslavia. Shabani worked in Serbia’s regime as a customs officer and after the war primarily lived outside Kosovo, while Qerimi was dismissed from the Kosovo Police for misuse of a seized vehicle and later engaged in the real estate sector, presenting himself as someone powerful working for KIA or another intelligence service.

4.3. Objectives and Methods

The primary goal of Shabani and Qerimi was to distort the history of the Reçak massacre, a key event in the Kosovo War. Serbia has continuously sought to impose its narrative that the massacre was staged by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and the international community. Particularly, Shabani has been involved in this campaign, attempting to fabricate a “yellow house” similar to where the KLA is accused of trafficking human organs. His aim was the strategic alignment of the location and connection between the facility and the massacre with the former KLA military hospital in the village of Mollopolc, near Reçak.

4.4. Contacts and Operations

Shabani and Qerimi had contacts with BIA both physically and through other channels via Serdjan Rosic. Recently, they had attempted to organize an ethnic incident in Kosovo similar to those in the 1980s, 1990s, or post-war periods. This suggests they were part of a larger network aimed at destabilizing the region.

Implications and Consequences

The arrest of Shabani and Qerimi has significant implications for the security and stability of Kosovo. Their activities were designed to harm the state of Kosovo and undermine its international reputation. Furthermore, their malicious plan against William Walker, a key figure in the international community, highlights the extent of Serbia’s efforts to manipulate and intimidate.

4.5. Denial by BIA

The arrest of Bedri Shabani and Muharrem Qerimi serves as a harsh reminder of Serbia’s ongoing efforts to distort Kosovo’s history and undermine its stability. KIA’s investigation has uncovered a complex network of disinformation and manipulation aimed at harming Kosovo and its international reputation. The Serbian BIA’s denial of any communication or collaboration with the two arrested individuals (САОПШТЕЊЕ 05.06.2024. Безбедно-информативна Агенција, n.d.) is a clear indication of their involvement in these activities and their panic over the exposure and counter-exposure of Serbian intentions. The international community must remain vigilant and continue to support Kosovo in its efforts to counter Serbia’s destabilizing activities.