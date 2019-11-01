Statement Of The Joint NNC And FGN Meeting

By Naga National Council

The Naga nation’s mandated Naga National Council (NNC) and Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN) are standing by the declared Independence of Nagaland on August 14, 1947 and the national Plebiscite of May 16, 1951 which was done under the leadership of late A.Z. Phizo. The Federal Government of Nagaland has been running the affairs of the Nation under the Naga National Flag and the provisions of the Yehzabo (Constitution) of Nagaland since March 22, 1956.

The NNC and FGN stands committed to the terms of the 1964 Ceasefire Agreement which was signed by both the Federal Government of Nagaland and the Government of India as two sovereign nations.

As for an end to the illegal occupation of India over Nagaland and all her ancient territories, the NNC and the FGN are still committed to a peaceful non-violent settlement between the two nations. In conformity to the above stated national stand, the NNC and FGN shall not recognize any settlement which violates the NNC Lakhuti Resolution of April 27, 1955. The Lakhuti Resolution runs as follows:

“Any person or persons who in order to destroy or undermine the integrity or the well-being of Nagaland and who for this purpose act, abet or set up organizations against or oppose the political, administrative and traditional institutions of the Nation or attempt to do so, whether with or without the aid of other country or countries, shall be deemed to have committed TREASON.”

Signed: Kolezo Chase, Spokesperson, Naga National Council.

