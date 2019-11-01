Iran’s People Honor Cyrus The Great At Pasargad – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

600 years before Christ, King Cyrus announced the global declaration of human rights, saying: “I would not reign over the people if they did not wish it”. “Today I announce that everyone is free to choose their religion. People are free to live in all regions and choose a profession, provided that they never violate the rights of others.”

However, The United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Commission have condemned prior and ongoing abuses of the Iranian regime.

Oct. 29, Iranians marked the international day of Cyrus the Great, the ancient ruler of the Persian Empire whose legacy is credited with forging the Iranian national identity. King Cyrus II is held in great regard in Iran for creating the largest empire of civilized nations then known in the world. King Cyrus was not only a master military strategist, but he also differed from other conquerors of the time in his tolerance of the customs and cultures of those who came under his rule. He was the author of the world’s first human rights charter. He is an honored figure in Judaism because he freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity, declared that the temple in Jerusalem be rebuilt, and allowed the Jews to return to their homeland. In Islamic holy readings, he is considered a just ruler.

Iranians commemorate this day by gathering at Pasargadae, the tomb of Cyrus the Great, which is located in the Fars province.

Every year Iranians from all ethnicities, No matter Kurd, Lor, Turk, Arab & Fars, gather in Pasargad to celebrate Cyrus the Great Day on 29 October.

Today hundreds of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and plain cloth of secret services was deployed to siege Pasargad

The regime’s fear of gathering people on the day of Cyrus The Great and closing the paths leading to Pasargad Sending motorcyclist riot forces to suppress people Iran protests.

State security forces established a virtual military curfew in the surrounding regions. They blocked all roads that lead to Pasargad and prevented vehicles from going to the site. The Revolutionary Guards distributed an announcement to all vehicles and people who are moving toward Pasargad, which read: “The illegal gathering at Pasargad on Oct. 29 was orchestrated by the dissenters and anti-state movements. All mischief-makers will be dealt with through law and the judiciary.”

Worried about protests and uprisings against the regime especially after the uprising in Iraq and Lebanon, state officials expanded their suppressive measures a few weeks ago in order to prevent any gathering from taking shape. These measures have further escalated in the past week and day.

Despite all these measures, a show of unity against the regime and in commemoration of Cyrus the Great was indeed on display in different cities, the people and MEK resistance units were holding placards reading: “No to Mullahs, No to Ghazagh (Reza Shah), Hail to Cyrus” and while addressing the Cyrus, they shouted: ” we will fight and die, we’ll take back Iran”

