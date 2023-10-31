Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon As Fighting Intensifies

By Arab News

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said in a post on social media platform X.

A video published Tuesday showed a series of missiles hitting Hezbollah infrastructure, which Israel said were weapons, posts and sites in Lebanon.

The strikes come after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israel’s military on Monday.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Monday he was doing everything possible to prevent his country from sliding into war, although the Lebanese government has little leverage over Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran.