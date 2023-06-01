Bosnia And Herzegovina War For The Defending Of Robbery: Initiation Of The Next Damned And Damned (Part III) – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

There was, once upon a time, a communist, with an Orthodox religion background, but who could not publicly admit that, until 1990. Prior to 1990, he was an atheist, a young communist who was focused on developing a socialist community at the local level as the youngest ever Chairman of the executive board of the Municipal Assembly in the small municipality of Laktaši, in the Socialist Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. His name is Milorad Dodik.

Lustration did not happen when capitalism replaced communism in 1990.

He became a member of the Parliament of BiH after the first democratic election on behalf of the Union of Reform Forces of Yugoslavia led by Ante Marković.

Lustration did not happen when the war started in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992, and he became a member of the self-proclaimed National Assembly of Republic of Srpska, although he founded a Club of independent members of the self-proclaimed Parliament. Self-proclaimed of the self-proclaimed, whatever that means.

Lustration did not happen after the war, so…

After the war, in 1996, he founded the Party of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), a Serbian party within the Republic of Srpska, as part of the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then he has been the leader of that party, for 27 years. He has been (with just a couple of years of intermezzo in between) the president of the entity of Republic of Srpska and a Member of the BiH presidency representing Bosnian Serbs.

Lustration has never happened. Why?

In 2008 he said, in a TV interview that what happend in Srebrenica was genocide, which was established by the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia.

This year, 2023, fifteen years later, Milorad Dodik denies the genocide in Srebrenica.

Lustration did not happen, or prosecution.

In the meantime, a documentary movie (subtitled in English) has been made with the title “All Dodik’s fingers – from a Laktaši smuggler to a Russian tycoon” by respected media portal/online magazine from BiH, Zuurnal.info, in 2022.

Lustration did not happen, or prosecution.

Milorad Dodik was a patriot of Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia until 1990. He became a Bosnia and Herzegovina patriot in 1990 and was that until 1992. In 1992 he became a patriot of self-proclaimed Republic of Srpska within the internationally recognized country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. After the war 1992-1995 he again became a patriot of Bosnia and Herzegovina accepting that genocide was done by paramilitary Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica. In 2023, he openly states that there was not Genocide in Srebrenica.

Lustration did not happen, or prosecution.

Having in mind that Bakir Izetbegović (Bosniak Muslim leader of the ethnic nationalist party -SDA) did not reply to my question here (or prosecute me for slander) although I asked him on Twitter and 48 hours later in my essay again, as well as Dragan Čović (Croatian – Catholic leader of ethnic nationalist party – HDZ) did not reply to my question here (or prosecute me for slander) although I asked him on Twitter as well, I did the same with Milorad Dodik (Serbian-Orthodox leader of ethnic nationalist party – SNSD). Maybe, the third time I will be lucky, who knows.

The question is:

Although I know that Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel, I really need to ask the following, Mr. Milorad Dodik: “Why you are promoting false patriotism?”

