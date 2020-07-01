ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 2, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Houthi soldiers in Yemen. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Houthi soldiers in Yemen. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
1 Middle East World News 

Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Houthi Targets In Yemen

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The Arab coalition announced the start of a military operation against Houthi targets on Wednesday.

The operation aims to destroy specific Houthi capabilities and is a response to a threat, the coalition added.

The coalition will hold a news conference on the operation against the targets soon, Al-Ekhbariya TV channel said.

Last week, the coalition intercepted missiles fired by the Houthis targeting Riyadh.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.