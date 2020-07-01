Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Houthi Targets In Yemen
By Arab News
The Arab coalition announced the start of a military operation against Houthi targets on Wednesday.
The operation aims to destroy specific Houthi capabilities and is a response to a threat, the coalition added.
The coalition will hold a news conference on the operation against the targets soon, Al-Ekhbariya TV channel said.
Last week, the coalition intercepted missiles fired by the Houthis targeting Riyadh.