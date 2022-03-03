ArcelorMittal Halts Production At Its Ukrainian Steelmaking Operations

By Eurasia Review

ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it has taken the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine to ensure the safety and security of its people and assets.

The company said has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels).

The process to idle all blast furnaces has commenced Thursday, ArcelorMittal said, adding the process to safely idle these assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days.

“ArcelorMittal is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to our employees and the entire Ukrainian population,” the company said.