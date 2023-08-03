Iran, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Expanding Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized enhancing all-round relations and developing economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the need to finalize agreements on exchanging prisoners and addressing unauthorized border crossings.

The Iranian top diplomat emphasized the importance of implementing the positive agreements achieved in strengthening sustainable border security between Iran and Pakistan, which provides a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of relations between the two nations.

Recalling over 190 cooperation documents and 21 joint commission meetings on economic cooperation, Amirabdollahian mentioned that today’s meeting between the high-level delegations aims to assist in implementing these agreements and achieve sustainable, long-term cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He also, once again, conveyed condolences for the victims of a recent terrorist operation in Pakistan,

Zardari, for his part, underscored the crucial importance of expanding trade exchanges and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

He proposed the establishment of a strategic committee for all bilateral agreements, which will enhance all dimensions of relations, including economic, defense, and trade cooperation.

Zardari warmly welcomed the opening of border markets between Iran and Pakistan, describing their performance in developing bilateral trade as satisfactory.

The meeting also covered reports on transportation, banking, consular, and parliamentary cooperation. Discussions on regional and international issues were also part of the agenda.

During the last two years, the volume of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has increased by more than 50%. However, both nations aspire to witness further expansion of this cooperation, considering the existing capacities.

Iran’s foreign minister expressed his hopes for a fresh start in relations between the two neighboring countries as he arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday. Amirabdollahian is scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s prime minister, speaker of the National Assembly, and military chief as well.