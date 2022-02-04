Iran Hopes For Resolving Regional, International Issues Through Cooperation With Saudi Arabia

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed optimism that cooperation between The Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia would aid in finding a solution to issues in the region as well as the Islamic world.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a Thursday phone conversation with Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in which he emphasized the importance of Iran and Saudi Arabia as two key countries of the region.

He also discussed the issues affecting the Islamic world and the Islamic Ummah, as well as a number of other regional topics such as, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation procedure between Iran and the OIC and the reopening of Iran’s OIC representative office.

Amirabdollahian also expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the OIC chief in reopening Iran’s OIC office in Jeddah.

The OIC official also welcomed the reopening of Iran’s office in Jeddah as well as Tehran’s active involvement in the organization, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s role as a founder and active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He affirm that the OIC would fail to solve the Islamic world’s challenges without the active participation of all Islamic countries.

Taha also expressed his support for the Iran-Saudi negotiations and described any issues between the two Islamic countries as disturbing, while the OIC welcomed all Muslim and fraternal nations to peace and dialogue.

Subsequently, Taha gladly welcomed Amirabdollahian’s invitation to visit Iran.