The Open Unabashed Prosecutions Of Trump Is Deep State Declaration Of Seizure Of Judiciary – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The message is clear from the near universal coordinated judicial prosecutions of former President Donald Trump by various Deep State actors all around the United States, in different states, is an open declaration that the Deep State, having already has seized the other 2 branches of government the executive and legislative, have now fully seized the last but most elusive one, the judiciary.

The reason that the judiciary has always been the last most elusive and difficult to control by the global oligarchy/global communists is because judges generally should have some integrity, should encourage push back, should allow opposing views or legal opinions, in order to come up with a final decision after great deliberation and legal analysis.

In other words, the judiciary has always been a binary institution, demanding action and reaction, cause and effect, complaint and answer (pleadings), etc.

Legislators and Executive branch types in the U.S. government characteristically are unitary and are easy to buy off, purchase (lobbying checks), and control as easy as chess pieces on a board.

But the fact that the Global Oligarchy/Global Communist Deep State has managed to find and locate a few severely corrupt, mentally deficient, criminal minded, lacking integrity, committed communists within the morass of tens of thousands of federal and state judges within the United States, is more of a psychological operation to convince the masses that the judiciary is controlled also, and to “abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”

This is because former U.S. President Donald Trump is the ultimate judicial target, because if the Deep State can make it appear to the world that the Judiciary is unanimously coming after him, with no push back, by his tons of countless billionaire contacts and friends, access to all sorts of lawyers and law firms big and small, wherein his legal defenses are actually CORRECT on the law or at least have cogent competent legal defenses, all the while these corrupted federal and state judges do not even care, or do not even take them into consideration, deliberate or even issue legal analysis and memorandums of law or well-reasoned judicial opinions or orders, is a massive victory by the Deep State to project the image that their control over the United of America 3 branches of government, is now 100% complete.

It’s not, however, it’s just a psychological operation, and it is working.

People all around the world are wondering how, with a target as wealthy, connected, powerful, and CORRECT on the law, can’t seem to find a stable law firm or lawyer to defend him, then what hope do they have?

But these billions of people forget one thing – that it’s only a FEW corrupt, criminal minded, unjust, committed communist, prostitute-like federal and state judges (and prosecutors) that are doing this to Donald Trump in a few different states (in actuality tiny little city enclaves already having been run over with severe local corruption, organized crime, protected by complicit federal, state and local law enforcement).

But it’s only an ILLUSION of uniform judicial targeting of Trump, rather than what it is – a few bad apple judges (and prosecutors) being catapulted to the fore front of international fame, money, and notoriety by the Deep State’s other major arm of influence, Big Media propaganda.

The key for the American people and the world (and like minded freedom and law respecting judges and lawyers and prosecutors) is to never stop pushing back legally and equitably, and to help Trump publicly (and achieve some victories) in order to restore faith in the American judiciary that they are NOT in the pocket of the Deep State Oligarchs and Communists.

This has nothing to do with your political opinion, value systems, or personal beliefs – EVERYONE should be outraged by the hugely well publicized, front page, Big Media Deep State Oligarch/Communist public lynching of Donald Trump and their “Wizard of Oz”- like psychological Operation that the American Judiciary (and prosecutors) is fully and firmly under their control.

Only then can the American people wrest back control of their judiciary, from the jaws of the old and ancient money power, that is the global Deep State.