By Saniya Khan

India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has encountered serious roadblocks, particularly in the aerospace sector. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s premier defense aerospace manufacturer, has repeatedly failed to meet its production targets, delaying crucial defense procurements and exposing India’s strategic vulnerabilities. The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief’s recent concerns over operational readiness underscore the severity of the crisis, as the country grapples with a diminishing squadron strength, technological bottlenecks, and an alarming dependence on foreign suppliers.

One of the most glaring failures of HAL has been its inability to deliver the promised Tejas Mk1A fighter jets. The IAF had placed an order for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets, with the first batch of 11 scheduled for delivery in 2024. However, persistent production delays have stalled the project, with no operational jets delivered by February 2025. This failure has severely compromised India’s air defense modernization program and has widened the gap between strategic requirements and actual capability. HAL’s inefficiencies are not limited to production delays. The Tejas Mk1A, which was expected to bring significant upgrades over the Mk1 variant, has been marred by issues related to avionics, software integration, and structural enhancements. The Aero India 2025 expo showcased HAL’s purported improvements to the Tejas Mk1A, but experts argue that these modifications are largely software-based and fail to address fundamental operational challenges. The IAF Chief’s public disappointment at HAL’s underwhelming progress highlights the gravity of the situation.

India’s sanctioned squadron strength for the IAF stands at 42, but due to prolonged delays in fighter jet production, the actual operational strength has dropped to 31—26% below the required number. This shortfall presents a serious national security concern, particularly as India faces a two-front military challenge from China and Pakistan. HAL’s failure to expedite Tejas production has exacerbated the crisis. The company had initially set a target of manufacturing 18 Tejas fighters per year, yet production remains stagnant due to a chronic shortage of key components, including jet engines. India’s continued dependence on imported General Electric (GE) engines for Tejas has exposed the inadequacies of its indigenous engine development program. Despite multiple attempts to develop an indigenous Kaveri engine, HAL has failed to produce a reliable alternative, further undermining India’s self-reliance ambitions.

While the Indian government aggressively markets the Tejas for export, the reality remains grim. HAL has failed to fulfill even domestic commitments, raising serious concerns about its credibility as an international defense supplier. The Tejas’ inability to secure large-scale export orders, while Pakistan’s JF-17 has been successfully sold to multiple countries, underscores India’s challenges in establishing itself as a reliable defense exporter. The contrast between HAL’s struggles and Pakistan’s relatively successful JF-17 program highlights the inefficiency of India’s defense production ecosystem. India’s defense exports have been largely symbolic, as demonstrated by the push to sell Tejas to Argentina and Malaysia despite HAL’s inability to meet IAF’s requirements. This disconnect between rhetoric and reality exposes India’s weak defense manufacturing base and the government’s misplaced priorities.

Beyond Tejas, HAL’s inefficiencies extend to India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which aims to develop a fifth-generation stealth fighter. Originally scheduled for prototype rollout by 2025, the AMCA program has now been delayed until 2029, placing India years behind global competitors like China and the United States. This delay underscores the systemic inefficiencies in India’s defense procurement and manufacturing processes. The lack of indigenous technological advancements, coupled with bureaucratic inertia, has left the IAF reliant on foreign imports such as the Rafale, further straining India’s defense budget and delaying the modernization of its air fleet.

AL’s incompetence is further highlighted by safety concerns surrounding the Tejas program. Recent mishaps, including a Tejas crash during the Bharat Shakti exercise, have raised serious questions about the aircraft’s reliability. These incidents not only undermine the confidence of the IAF but also tarnish India’s global reputation as an emerging defense manufacturer. Moreover, India’s recent procurement controversies—such as the Rafale and AgustaWestland scandals—have eroded trust in the government’s ability to execute transparent and efficient defense procurement policies. These issues collectively weaken India’s deterrence capabilities, especially when adversaries like China are deploying next-generation fighters such as the J-20 and actively developing sixth-generation aircraft.

India’s defense preparedness hinges on the urgent resolution of HAL’s chronic inefficiencies. Without fundamental reforms, India risks falling behind in its quest for strategic air superiority. As India aspires to be a global power, its ability to defend itself must not be compromised by bureaucratic inefficiencies and production delays. The IAF’s concerns must be taken seriously, and immediate corrective measures must be implemented to ensure that India’s defense forces remain combat-ready in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.