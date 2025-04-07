Torkham’s Second Wind – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

A month after Pakistan and Afghanistan closed their Torkham border crossing—a critical juncture between the two countries—a pedestrian one reemerges—and that’s progress toward stabilizing cross-border life and the economies tied to it. Announcing this decision, Pakistani authorities have underscored Islamabad’s dual commitment to the regional security and humanitarian imperatives. Torkham’s reopening as one of the busiest transit points along the 2,670-kilometre Durand Line is likely to help ease the hardships of traders, pedestrians, and with a critical care facility, desperately needed Afghan patients who are dependent on Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure.

Pakistan has re-opened Torkham for pedestrians after reopening trade convoys, easing the normalisation of cross border relations. Meanwhile, this crossing constitutes a major venous artery for bilateral trade, serving as the passage of $1.5 billion of annual trade. Pakistan has been able to bring back thousands of daily wage earners, families and small-scale traders who have been able to resume their livelihood by restoring pedestrian access. Dawn said local traders say cross-border activity surged 70% in the days after the subsequent road eased, and it was just the pent-up demand caused by a week’s disruption.

It goes in line with Pakistan’s long-term policy to make itself a regional trade centre under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where Afghanistan can be a part of transcontinental connectivity. But the start of traffic has not come without frictions. Pakistani officials voiced concerns over Afghanistan unilateral construction of check posts in disputed territories, saying the trust was vital in negotiations between the two countries.

The reopening of the Torkham gateway has more than just commercial importance. Afghan patients have been coming to Pakistan for no less than advanced medical care since the country has been war torn: The Express Tribune quotes an estimate that over 30,000 Afghans make it across Torkham every month to receive treatments such as chemotherapy to cardiac surgeries. The country has taken measures such as stringent document checks (to curb illegal immigration) but has also launched expedited procedures for certain cases. For instance, Afghan health officials’ verification of emergency patients without passports are granted conditional entry, a policy also praised by Human Rights Watch.

Pakistan’s nuanced approach to this balance is apparent with this. Yet, challenges persist. According to Afghan advocacy groups, such requirements especially hurt impoverished patients and urge Islamabad to broaden visa on arrival services.

This comes when two neighbours are intensifying their diplomatic engagements. Recently, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani met with Afghan Taliban officials to announce that there should be dialogue with Kabul as the only solution to border tensions. Whilst Reuters give detail to these talks to try and resolve territorial demarcations and insurgent havens (longstanding Pakistani grievance).

This reflects Islamabad as its steps between the Afghan Taliban regime and bolstering good will, as well as protecting its interests. “All this is underlined by our policy of constructive engagement, not coercion,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told Al Jazeera. However, doubt lingers. Pakistan denies the claim Afghan officials make that it is using border closures as a political lever.

Pakistan, while advocating for open borders, has meanwhile tightened surveillance at Torkham cutting off persons that are unauthorized to cross over. With biometric systems and increased patrols, the smuggling and militant infiltration that are a top concern since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul—which it fears will give more encouragement to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—is being attempted to be curbed. Cross border attacks have increased by 40% in 2023 and have heightened security concerns, as stipulated by The Diplomat.

However, these measures might alienate local population. In fact, border restrictions imposed by both sides on Pashtun communities are often viewed as punitive, especially bordering on ethnic and familial ties. To avoid discontent, Pakistan launches awareness campaigns about the need for documents and goes hand in hand with Afghan consulates to clear visa applications.

The Torkham reopening embodies this ethics. But facing challenges, Pakistan’s calibrated approach of combining security and empathy provides a roadmap to develop a fractious border as a path of regional cooperation. A fragile détente that both nations are now trying to walk, and the world waits for conflict to bide its time.