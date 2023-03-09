Saudi FM Meets With Lavrov, Offers To Mediate Russia-Ukraine War

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom is ready to mediate between the parties to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis on Thursday.

Speaking during an official visit to Moscow, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Prince Faisal reviewed the historic friendship and strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

The ministers also discussed the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral work regarding issues of common concern.

An official session of talks was held during which the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Russia was emphasized, and the importance of continuing consultation, coordination, and cooperation between the two countries.

Lavrov expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts toward regional and international peace, especially with regard to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Yemen.