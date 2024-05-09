Iran, Iraq Extend Gas Contract For Another Five Years

By Tasnim News Agency

The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the gas contract between Iran and Iraq, which would finish at the end of June 20, 2024, was extended for another five years.

Majid Chegeni made the comment on the second day of the 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show), which is underway at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Iran agreed to export its gas to neighboring Iraq for another five years, he stated, Mehr reported.

Currently, the two countries have good relations in the field of energy, and the officials of both sides are willing to strengthen these relationships, he emphasized.

Turning to the compilation of the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, the deputy oil minister said Iran needs $42 billion in investment to develop infrastructural projects of the company, $20 billion of which is provided through domestic and foreign sources.

The Iran Oil Show provides great opportunities for businesses, manufacturers, suppliers, commercial media, and other activists in related sectors to showcase their latest products, services, achievements, technologies, and business ideas.

The exhibition will run through May 11.