Poetry Of Modern Albanian Literature – OpEd

By Peter Tase

Violeta Allmuça was born in Bulqiza, Albania. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Albanian Language in the University of Tirana (Albania). Allmuça is a poet, writes in prose, novelist and a staunch advocate of Human Rights and of Women rights. Violeta is a unique style that has emerged in Albanian literature and has become highly popular in European prose and poetry. She is indeed the tangible structure of modern metaphors and poetical emotional styles.

Violeta Allmuça has published the following books in Albanian Language: “Sytë e natës” poezi (The eyes of night, Poetry), 1994; “Era e pasionit” roman (The Breeze of Passion, Novel), 1995, Bestseller; “Zonjusha në mjegull” roman (A Lady in a Cloud, Novel), 1998; “Jetoj me zjarrin” poezi (I Live With Fire, Poetry), 2000, “Julia” roman (Julia, novel), 2004; “Dashuria vjen nga jugu” roman (Love Comes from the South, Novel), Bestseller 2010. Violeta Allmuça is the author of “Vallëzimi i Frymës” a poetry volume that has been published in Albanian and English Languages; (The Dance of Breath, poetry), published in the United States in 2015. She is currently living in Vienna, Austria. The following are three poems written by Violeta Allmuça.

A POET’S INSTANTS

The word was born at the heart just like epic stone

Here and there traces are revealed

Signs are amid the paths of a body

So, I kept the word under my skin.

The day is depending over the arms of lyrics

The night is enlightened and dressed from lightening

A poet is loading his words on a backpack

Unloads them every morning on the world’s doors.

Therefore when the dawn is gone in the kids’ eyes

Their voices gather the earth and sky

Rain is falling and words are wet on the window’s glass

The horns of lightening are shaking the clouds and the sky.

Every time the poet’s instants must be blessed oh man

The word is crowned in a fire and connects two shores

We are birds of memory under the grey capitol

And some squeaking knights of darkness.

I MISS YOU

I miss a light sparkle to start a fire

I miss my city and the voice of a sublime word

I miss a soul and a divine dream

I miss the face of stones in a blessed land…

I miss the tree of winter that suffers from emptiness

The old Oak and petals over pink rose

The old roof cracked from rain were solitude is soaked

Painted walls with carved names below.

Over the shoulders of a river are missing the sufficient stars

That appear to be waiting to waving across the shore

Muse is attracting me to write although I was not alone

Snow covered with whiteness all of a sudden is lost.

Over the rows of water and of space I listen to your voice

After the dreams I gathered the particles divided piece by piece

I saw the love brightening that was walking on foot

And muse was not escaping, nor leaving me to die…

DREAMS ARE FLOURISHING…

I was sad because darkness had broken my words

Solitude was looking silently far away the galaxy in dawn

What would I do without a word where I planted the tree of verse

Day, enlighten today this night and roots just like my soul!



Every time I was empty, I called a human breath to come

Words entrusted me, but were suffering from memories of loss

Day was coming very pure with a breath and wind and a few rain drops

Time was separating in the middle just like a sparkling while hitting.

At the deck of a ship I painted with blood your name freedom

Walking through darkness while my time was surveyed

What would I do without you, only to be a guardian of words fleeing

And to empty, while escaping, the verses that were killed before the world

Night gone was an insufficient hope colored in grey

Was hitting time, but then stars begun to scintillate

What would I do without words, without a man, hope nor freedom

I trusted life when stating, that even dreams are flourishing…

TIME OF WIND

Always I have thought that time was coming like a prayer

I kept it in my hands, was descending over the fingers every time

Was staying close to me in a field brightened far away

Was ascending over my shirt and turned into a wind.

Lucky fireflies were brightening the sleepy night

And the river’s water were white butterflies were descending

Darkness had dressed itself in black from the lost dream

Sweating I could not find a place for other days.

Today the time of wind part by part has vanished them completely

The views of thunderstorm surfacing just like in a movie without event

Over our bodies enlightened from an old light bulb

Night was overwhelmed just like magic from surrealistic shadows.

In the morning I kidnapped the dawn and turned off the lit bulb

Time was crawling from the wind and was cleaning my eyes with cold air

All day I fell in love with a heart that I kept in my hands

This is why I kept my soul in rays, to keep it warm.