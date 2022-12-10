Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Fencing – OpEd

By Asia Maqsood

The Pakistani army’s efforts to combat terrorism globally are crucial, there is no doubt about that. The Pakistani army liberated their country from militancy despite a struggling economy.

Moreover, the Pakistani army has served as a bridge to make better Pakistan’s relations with Muslim nations, but most recently, the army has done remarkable efforts to counter terrorism and instability from Pakistan’s Ex-FATA which is now merged in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, -a region blessed with natural beauty and abundant mineral resources.

Many people hold the opinion that the Pakistani army has significantly contributed to mitigate terrorism better than any other army.

The army began an operation in north Waziristan and all of the surrounding regions, using a significant portion of the national budget. However, it became evident throughout the counterterrorism operations that the certain enemy forces were from outside of Afghanistan who were disseminating terrorism under the name of Islam or in the guise of Muslims. The army made sacrifices, and after lengthy military operations, the area was liberated from extremist activity.

Despite objections from Kabul, which has consistently disputed the British-era boundary demarcation, Pakistan has fenced the most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) frontier. In fact, the army persuaded the Afghan government that it was also crucial for preserving peace with Pakistan. Almost, 94% of the fencing along the Pak-Afghan border had already been completed.

The army said an operation was conducted in North Waziristan to ensure the writ of the state along the Pak-Afghan boundary. He added that the terrain – which was inaccessible due to unfavourable weather – was being utilised by terrorists to cross the border. “As a result of the operation, the fencing in the region also begun,” he said.

Moreover, speaking to media, DG, ISPR talking about CPEC, he said the nefarious attempts by anti-state elements to sabotage the project had failed. “The security of CPEC and other projects is being ensured by the Pakistani forces at a great cost. According to the ISPR DG, Pakistan has more than 1,200 check posts along the Pak-Afghan border. There are 377 posts on the other side of the border. “This means that there is a distance of at least 7-8 km between check posts,” he said, adding that the shortage of posts had made it challenging to keep the militants in check. “In 2021, 164 forts/check posts were constructed along the Pak-Afghan border and 31 forts were set up along the Pak-Iran border,” he added, “So far a total of 673 forts or border check posts have been constructed,” he added. “He said measures had been taken to curb smuggling through Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan, Angor Ada, Badini and Chaman border terminals.

Some Afghans believed that there was a split among Pashtun people, which led them to believe that this fencing caused tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Asia Maqsood is an independent writer. She has done M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.