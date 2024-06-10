A Renewed Chapter In Pakistan-China Relations – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

The enduring relationship between China and Pakistan has long been a cornerstone of stability and cooperation in South Asia. These two nations, bound by their “all-weather” friendship, have worked together on numerous fronts, fostering mutual growth, and understanding. One of the most significant milestones in this partnership is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s One Belt One Road initiative. Launched in 2015 during the government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the prime ministership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, CPEC has significantly transformed the region, paving the way for new economic opportunities, and deepening the strategic bond between the two countries.

Unfortunately, the relationship faced challenges during the three-and-a-half-year tenure of Tehreek-e-Insaf, with a noticeable decline in the warmth and progress previously characterizing Pakistan-China relations. The CPEC project, which had been a beacon of economic collaboration, experienced stagnation during this period. However, the situation began to improve under the subsequent coalition government, setting the stage for a renewed phase of cooperation and development with the advent of Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s elected government.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent five-day visit to China marks a pivotal moment in rekindling this vital relationship. This visit, his first to the People’s Republic of China in his second term, was a testament to the commitment of both nations to advance their partnership across various sectors, including economy, trade, security, and more.

A highlight of the visit was the extensive meeting between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions between the two leaders were marked by a mutual resolve to upgrade the CPEC project and enhance cooperation in several key areas. They underscored the importance of political, security, economic, and trade relations, reaffirming their commitment to these domains. A critical aspect of their dialogue was the assurance provided by Prime Minister Sharif regarding the safety of Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions operating within Pakistan.

Under the second phase of CPEC, both countries have prioritized collaboration in sustainable development, special economic zones, industries, IT, minerals, agriculture, and alternative energy. These areas are expected to drive significant economic growth and contribute to the broader goal of regional development. The discussions also addressed pressing global and regional issues, including Palestine, Occupied Kashmir, and Afghanistan, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the strategic dialogue.

Army Chief General Asim Munir played a crucial role in these discussions, particularly in establishing the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which aims to streamline investment processes and enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. In addition to his meeting with President Xi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. Both leaders expressed a strong resolve to protect the CPEC from any opposition and reiterated their unwavering support for each other on fundamental issues. They also emphasized the timely completion of all ongoing projects, demonstrating a shared commitment to the success of this landmark initiative.

The warmth and camaraderie between the leaders were evident as Shahbaz Sharif thanked Premier Li Qiang for his brotherly sentiments and warm hospitality. He highlighted the pride every Pakistani feels in China’s development journey. Premier Li Qiang, in turn, praised Shahbaz Sharif’s tireless efforts, work speed, and dedication, indicating a deep mutual respect and admiration.

The visit’s success was further underscored by the signing of thirty-two memorandums of understanding and agreements. These agreements, covering transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, and socio-economic development, aim to deepen cooperation in these critical sectors. This extensive array of agreements reflects the multifaceted nature of the partnership and the commitment to comprehensive development.

The Pakistani delegation accompanying Prime Minister Sharif included several high-profile ministers and officials, highlighting the significance of the visit. Among them were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Dr. Mossadegh Malik, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Minister of State for IT Shahza Fatima Khawaja. The presence of Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further emphasized the visit’s focus on enhancing cooperation in all essential sectors.

This visit is expected to be of historical importance, with its positive outcomes anticipated to become visible soon. It not only reaffirmed the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan but also set the stage for enhanced cooperation and mutual prosperity in the coming years. The visit underscored the shared vision of both nations to work together towards common goals, fostering a partnership that promises to contribute significantly to regional stability and development.