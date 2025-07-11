Patriotism Versus Deceptive Nationalism – OpEd

By Ata Hoodashtian

We have observed that a government facing invasion by a foreign country mobilizes its people for public mobilization to utilize all social forces in defense of the homeland. The concept of ‘homeland war’ encompasses both the government and the people. The Islamic regime seeks to portray its military confrontation with Israel as a ‘homeland war’ and strategically exploits nationalism in its propaganda.

Patriotism versus deceptive nationalism

This regime, witnessing the consequences of its warmongering policies and failing under Israeli attacks, expects the same people it has suppressed for decades to support it in the name of ‘defending the homeland’? This deceptive nationalism is the hallmark of a failing structure that relies on perpetual crisis for its survival. Democratic forces, intellectuals and activists recognize that the Islamic regime’s nationalism is a historical fabrication serving no purpose other than exploiting the populace for its own survival. As stability remains elusive (an increasingly unlikely scenario), the regime intensifies its repression. Even during times of war of 12 days with Israel, the Islamic regime continues its oppressive tactics.

Far from the concept of nationalism of the 18th and 19th centuries, which produced “pan-Arabism” and “pan-Turkism”, we propose “patriotism”. Our patriotism / democratic nationalism is inclusive, pluralistic, and secular. It encompasses all Iranians from every corner of Iranian society. This citizenship-centric idea considers the homeland as a destination and democratic secularism as a means to foster development and prosperity. There is no superiority among ethnic groups in Iran. Every individual unit is solely a ‘citizen’ with equal rights. Representatives of all societal groups will participate in shaping the constitution, forming the democratic government, and founding the future parliament, thereby ensuring a sense of ownership and belonging among all societal groups. This stands in stark contrast to the ideology and mindset of the Islamic regime and its deceptive nationalism, which are light-years away from such ideals.

National Salvation Front

With the Islamic regime, the battle should be waged not through war but through national unity. In the current crisis, this regime must either reform its internal policies and structures or collapse. Signs of its retreat are already visible. Facilitating this process is solely within our national unity. ‘National Salvation’ is the keyword of this historical period in Iran. All Iranians—Kurds, Turks, Persians, Arabs, Baluchis, as well as workers, intellectuals, employees, civil rights activists, and all patriots who oppose this regime and seek a developed homeland and a secular democratic political system — strive for unified solidarity.

Iranian unity in patriotism and democratic nationalism requires us to manage nationalist tendencies. Patriotism should not be turned into a tool against pluralism, ethical conduct, and respect for non-citizens {Afghan immigrants}. From this perspective, we must strongly avoid the perilous trap of artificial nationalism by the Islamic regime, which is inherently divisive and exclusionary.

Network vs. Party Importance

In establishing this national solidarity, no centralized organizational unity or party is achievable anymore. No imposed leadership will be accepted. In the current era, centralized organizations are neither feasible nor attractive to contemporary activists inside or outside the country. Old formations are necessary but have lost their allure. What is practical is the ‘network’ where a thousand windows are opened, and every force and every thought has breathing space. In this network, no ideology dominates, and no thought remains imprisoned. This approach enables the practice of democracy from today onwards. Let us not forget that our unity resides first in our hearts, not in political statements.

The National Salvation Front, structured as a network, allows forces and secular-democratic personalities to sit side by side without hegemony or leadership demands. This real national solidarity against the regime’s fabricated nationalism paves the way for establishing future political alternative.