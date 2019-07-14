Iranian MPs To Hold Special Meeting On Motions To Counteract US Sanctions

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission plans to hold a special meeting in coming days about motions to counteract US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the commission’s spokesman said.

Speaking to Tasnim, Seyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said the special meeting of the parliamentary commission will be held on Tuesday to examine the motions that allow the country to counteract hostile moves by the Washington government.

Back in April, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission decided to table 14 motions as part of a strategy to counter the hostile measures.

According to the motions, the administration, ministries, and executive organizations are required to carry out policies to deal with, foil, and publicize the US’ belligerent measures.

The chairman of the commission said at the time that all organizations will have their respective duties under the planned motions, for instance, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology would deal with US cyber-terrorism plots or the Ministry of Medicine will cope with bioterrorism threats.

This week’s meeting will come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

In comments on April 24, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the US’ attempts to block the export of Iranian oil will get nowhere as Tehran will be exporting any amount of crude it needs and wants.

Describing a cut in Iran’s reliance on the export of oil as an opportunity, the Leader said such an opportunity will be used for further reliance on internal capabilities.

“Although the sanctions pave the way for problems in certain cases, they will benefit the country if they are dealt with correctly and logically,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.