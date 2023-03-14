Lionel Messi playing for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency, Wikipedia Commons

Messi Asks For €600m To Accept Move To Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has not ruled out moving to Al-Hilal next season, according to El Chiringuito.

The 35-year-old does not mind playing in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo who signed for Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January.

However, the 35-year-old’s father is demanding a salary of €600 million per year from Al-Hilal.

The Riyadh-based club tried to sign the Argentine icon in the past and will be hoping to get him in the summer once his current deal with PSG reaches its end.

Inter Miami and Barcelona are also linked with a move for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

