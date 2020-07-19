Saudi Arabia Calls On People To Sight Dhu Al-Hijjah Crescent On Monday

By Arab News

By Zaynab Khojji

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people to sight the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Monday evening.

Dhu Al-Hijjah is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Anyone who sees the crescent on Monday after sunset should inform the nearest court.

This year, the first of Dhu Al-Hijjah will fall on either July 21 or July 22 depending on the sighting of the crescent. Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.

Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.

Around 2.5 million pilgrims performed the Hajj in 2019 but the number of people doing Hajj this year will be significantly lower due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi authorities have decided that a very limited number of people of various nationalities residing in the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year in order to ensure the safety of all.

Social distancing will be strictly adhered to and people must be between the ages of 20 and 50 to have been given permission to perform the pilgrimage.