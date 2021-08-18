Iran Claims Nuclear Plans In Full Conformity With NPT

By Tasnim News Agency

All of Iran’s nuclear programs and activities are completely in compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Commenting on the IAEA’s most recent report about Iran, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the UN nuclear agency has been supervising Iran’s nuclear sites and that Iran’s reduction of its nuclear curbs has been done according to mechanisms within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the international nuclear deal signed in 2015.

The spokesman also noted that Iran’s scaleback measures have been taken within the framework of the JCPOA and in response to the widespread violation of the landmark deal and Resolution 2231 by the United States in addition to the lack of full compliance of other parties to the accord, especially the three European countries.

Reaffirming the civilian and peaceful nature of the Iran’s nuclear program, the spokesman said Tehran will fully reverse its remedial measures if all the signatories honor their commitments and the US verifiably removes all its sanctions, Press TV reported.

The remarks came after the IAEA said in a report on Monday that Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, with Tehran saying the process is aimed at producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna said in July that the Islamic Republic would soon produce enriched uranium metal and that the country had earlier informed the United Nations nuclear watchdog of the move.