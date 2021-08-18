ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, August 19, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Business Middle East World News 

Iran Claims Nuclear Plans In Full Conformity With NPT

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

All of Iran’s nuclear programs and activities are completely in compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Commenting on the IAEA’s most recent report about Iran, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the UN nuclear agency has been supervising Iran’s nuclear sites and that Iran’s reduction of its nuclear curbs has been done according to mechanisms within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the international nuclear deal signed in 2015.

The spokesman also noted that Iran’s scaleback measures have been taken within the framework of the JCPOA and in response to the widespread violation of the landmark deal and Resolution 2231 by the United States in addition to the lack of full compliance of other parties to the accord, especially the three European countries.

Reaffirming the civilian and peaceful nature of the Iran’s nuclear program, the spokesman said Tehran will fully reverse its remedial measures if all the signatories honor their commitments and the US verifiably removes all its sanctions, Press TV reported.

The remarks came after the IAEA said in a report on Monday that Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, with Tehran saying the process is aimed at producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna said in July that the Islamic Republic would soon produce enriched uranium metal and that the country had earlier informed the United Nations nuclear watchdog of the move.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.