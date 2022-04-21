Poverty: A Product Of The Iran Regime – OpEd

By Iran News Wire

Iranian Regime’s approach to diplomacy

Diplomacy is an attempt to reach an agreement on the basis of international customs, regulations, and treaties and the mutual interests of countries. It is an effort to find common ground to increase the coefficient of national interests and security. For the Iranian regime, however, diplomacy is a one-way street and is respected as long as it suits the regime in Tehran. Proper and responsible diplomacy is not welcomed by the officials of the Islamic Republic because it forces them to be faithful to the mutual principles of all parties involved. For Iran, the only principles that count are ideological principles and their own interests and survival, which are supposed to increase their sphere of influence and domination. Based on this approach, the regime in Tehran does not feel obliged to be transparent, truthful, or accountable.

One of Iran’s principles of diplomacy is theft, extortion, hostage-taking and money laundering. The practice of this principle in the international arena has been exercised and defended as revolutionary actions and the authorities are proud of these practices. Since the birth of this regime more than four decades ago, dozens of dual nationals have been arrested on trumped-up charges. They have been tried in closed-door trials without a lawyer, and some were released on ransom. In the context of this concept of diplomacy, several embassies in Iran have also been attacked (with the support of government institutions).

International terrorism, in all forms and shapes, is another principle of this regime. Secretly advancing its nuclear program for more than two decades, advancing the missile program to the extent that it is outside the scope of defense needs and is considered a threat to other countries, equipping its proxies in the region, including the Houthis and Hezbollah in Lebanon with money and arms, declaring the destruction of Israel as the official policy of the country, and the use of terror to silence dissidents and critics abroad are a few examples of this policy.

What happened to the $150 billion granted to Iran in the 2015 JCPOA

The 2015 JCPOA and all its financial and political perks could be considered the fruit of such diplomacy for Iran. The deal awarded Iran about 150 billion dollars, all cash, by the Obama administration. Many believe this “reward” emboldened Iran in its nuclear ambitions and paid for its proxies’ terrorist activities. The people of Iran, as expected, did not get a penny of this money and became more poverty-stricken.

Poverty; policy of suppression in Iran

The people of Iran are becoming poorer despite the denial of government officials. Recently, Iran’s Minister of Jihad for Agriculture, Javad Sadati Nejad claimed that the living conditions of Iranians had improved.

This is while the people’s livelihoods are shrinking day by day. The Minister of Agriculture seems to be intentionally overlooking the disastrous economic reality of Iran. Out-of-control inflation and skyrocketing commodity prices have rendered almost all of Iran’s population in poverty.

Iran is a rich country with abundant natural resources. The ayatollahs are well aware of the existence of these resources and are constantly using them to their advantage and not for the people of Iran.

Hoping to reach any kind of agreement with the mullahs with their report card of lies, deception, unaccountability, suppression, and terrorism is a delusion.