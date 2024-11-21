Moroccan Media And The Final Phase Of The Sahara Issue: A Call For Strategic Advocacy – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

As Morocco moves closer to achieving the full international recognition of its territorial integrity, the role of the media in shaping perceptions and bolstering national advocacy is entering a decisive phase. This is no longer about reaffirming sovereignty; it is about strategically consolidating Morocco’s historical and legitimate rights on the global stage. For Moroccan journalists, this means rethinking the fundamentals of their approach to the Sahara issue, anticipating new dynamics, and preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.

This imperative was at the heart of a recent conference organized by the Alliance of Istiqlali Journalists under the theme, “Moroccan Media and the Cause of the Kingdom’s Territorial Integrity: Crossed Perspectives.” The event, held on November 19, featured Professor Hassan Abdelkhalek—a veteran journalist, former editor-in-chief of Al Alam, and Morocco’s ambassador to Algeria from 2016 to 2021. His unique expertise, spanning both media and diplomacy, provided critical insights into the evolving landscape of this decades-long dispute.

One of the conference’s main conclusions was clear: Moroccan media must not only sustain its mobilization for the Sahara but also refine its tools, narratives, and strategies. The current phase is one of pre-resolution—a delicate juncture where misinformation and propaganda continue to distort the realities of the conflict. It is essential for journalists to adapt, using innovative methods and persuasive arguments to counter outdated narratives driven by Algeria’s hegemonic ambitions and the Polisario’s misinformation campaigns.

A particularly pressing issue raised during the event was the need to anticipate the eventual reintegration of thousands of Moroccans held or displaced in the Tindouf camps. These individuals have been subjected to decades of ideological manipulation and propaganda aimed at severing their ties to Morocco. Rehabilitating them will require not only social and logistical efforts but also a robust media strategy to dismantle the falsehoods ingrained over generations. Moroccan media must be ready to support this process, offering narratives of hope, inclusion, and unity that pave the way for their full reintegration into Moroccan society.

The international dimension of this advocacy is equally critical. Morocco’s position has gained unprecedented momentum in recent years, underscored by the recognition of its sovereignty over the Sahara by key global players. However, maintaining and expanding this support requires sustained media engagement. Moroccan journalists must project a credible and compelling narrative, emphasizing the legitimacy of Morocco’s claims and exposing the artificial nature of the conflict, which has been perpetuated by Algeria’s geopolitical ambitions.

This moment is a turning point. The Moroccan Sahara is no longer just a territorial dispute; it is a national cause that encompasses identity, history, and the future of regional stability. The media’s role must extend beyond advocacy to become a force for reconciliation and cohesion in a post-resolution era. By amplifying Morocco’s achievements, countering hostile narratives, and preparing for the reintegration of all its citizens, the media can play a transformative role in shaping this new chapter.

The Moroccan press stands at a historic crossroads. Success will depend on its ability to adapt to the demands of this decisive phase, balancing professionalism with patriotic duty. The stakes are immense, but so are the opportunities to reaffirm Morocco’s rightful place as a model of unity and legitimacy in the face of decades of manufactured conflict. The time for strategic, forward-thinking media advocacy is now.