Prince Igor At The Ankara Opera: The Power Of Art – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Last night, we had the pleasure of watching Alexander Borodin’s timeless masterpiece, Prince Igor, at the Ankara Opera. The production captivated the audience, showcasing not only Borodin’s years of dedication but also the stellar performance on stage.

The History Behind the Masterpiece

Borodin worked on Prince Igor for nearly twenty years but passed away in 1887 before completing it. After his death, his close friends Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Alexander Glazunov gathered the drafts from Borodin’s home and finished the opera. The work premiered in 1890 at the renowned Mariinsky Opera in St. Petersburg. Inspired by The Lay of Igor’s Campaign, a significant epic in Russian literature, the opera tells the story of 12th-century Prince Igor Svyatoslavich and his campaign against the Cuman (Polovtsian) tribes.

The Performance in Ankara

In Ankara, the opera was performed in its original Russian language. The choir and soloists delivered outstanding performances that earned high praise from the audience. Conductor Sunay Muratov expertly led the orchestra, ensuring a flawless musical execution. The Russian origins of director Ilya Ilin added an authentic touch to the staging, enriching the overall experience.

The cast featured Çetin Kıranbay as Prince Igor, Burcu Uyar as Yaroslavna, Ayhan Üştük as Vladimir Igorevich, Erdem Baydar as Prens Galçtski, and Can Kocaay as Konçak Han. Each performer brought depth and nuance to their characters, leaving a lasting impression.

Polovtsian Dances: The Highlight of the Evening

The most striking moment of the opera came during the final scene with the Polovtsian Dances. This mesmerizing blend of opera and ballet showcased an exceptional harmony of music and visuals, taking the audience on a historical journey. The performance was nothing short of breathtaking.

A Recommendation for Art Enthusiasts

For those who wish to experience the unparalleled magic of art and music, Prince Igor is an absolute must-see. The Ankara Opera artists have brought this masterpiece to life with extraordinary skill, providing an unforgettable evening. A true gem for classical music and opera lovers alike.