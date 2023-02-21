Enhanced Trade Relations With Pakistan Key To Afghanistan’s Development – OpEd

By Afia Atiq Malik

Afghanistan has long been dependent on Pakistan for its economic development, with the two countries sharing a close and complex relationship. Over the years, the two countries have been intertwined in a variety of ways, from trade and transportation to cultural and historical ties.

However, despite these close connections; Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for its economic development has often been a source of tension, with many in Afghanistan viewing Pakistan as an unreliable partner. In this article, we will examine the reasons behind Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan and the impact that this dependence has had on the country’s economic development.

Afghanistan is a brotherly neighbor of Pakistan and Pakistan will always remain committed to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan, which could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

One of the main reasons behind Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan is geography. The two countries share a long and porous border, which makes it easy for people, goods, and ideas to flow back and forth. This close proximity has allowed for trade and transportation links to develop over the years, with Pakistan serving as a key transit point for Afghan goods heading to international markets. This trade has been critical for Afghanistan’s economy, providing a crucial source of income for the country and supporting the development of its private sector.

Another factor contributing to Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan is its lack of economic infrastructure. Afghanistan has been struggling to rebuild its infrastructure since the end of the Soviet war in the late 1980s, and much of the country remains underdeveloped. As a result, Afghanistan has been unable to fully exploit its natural resources and create new industries, making it dependent on its neighbors for economic support. Pakistan, with its developed infrastructure and access to international markets, has been a key source of support for Afghanistan, providing the country with access to markets and critical goods and services.

Despite these challenges, Afghanistan has been making steady progress in recent years, and the country is becoming more self-sufficient. However, since the return of Taliban government the concerted effort to build up infrastructure, with the help of international donors has stopped thus increasing dependence on Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for its economic development is a result of a combination of factors, including geography, lack of economic infrastructure, and historical ties. While this dependence has often been a source of tension, it has also been critical for the development of Afghanistan’s economy, providing the country with access to markets, goods, and services that it would otherwise be unable to secure. As Afghanistan continues to develop and become more self-sufficient, it is likely that its dependence on Pakistan will decrease, but for the time being, the two countries will remain closely linked, both economically and culturally.

Pakistan provides Afghanistan with access to international markets, which is crucial for the development of its economy. By exporting goods through Pakistan, Afghanistan can tap into a larger market, increasing its economic growth and creating jobs.

Pakistan has a more developed infrastructure compared to Afghanistan, which makes it a key source of support for its neighbor. Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for access to goods and services, such as electricity and transportation, has been critical for its economic development.

Pakistan has been a key source of foreign investment for Afghanistan, providing the country with much-needed capital to rebuild its infrastructure and support its private sector. This investment has been critical for the development of Afghanistan’s economy, helping to create jobs and stimulate growth.

The two countries share a long history and cultural ties, which have helped to build strong relationships between their people. These relationships have facilitated economic cooperation and helped to build trust between the two countries, making Pakistan a valuable partner for Afghanistan’s development.

However, despite the importance of Pakistan for Afghanistan’s development, the relationship between the two countries is complex and has often been marked by tension. Accusations of interference in each other’s internal affairs, support for insurgent groups, and border disputes have all contributed to strained relations between the two countries.

Pakistan is important for Afghanistan’s development due to its geographical proximity, access to markets, developed infrastructure, foreign investment, and cultural ties. However, these close links have often been overshadowed by political tensions, making it essential for the two countries to work together to address their mutual challenges and support each other’s development.

The writer is an independent researcher and currently pursuing her PHD from the University of Wyoming, USA.