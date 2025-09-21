New Era In Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trade – OpEd

By Munir Khan

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been closing for years, mostly in the diplomatic and cultural sense. They’ve supported each other politically, shared warm words about brotherhood, and kept those ties alive through cultural exchanges. That’s nice, but there’s always been a gap between that rhetoric and actual trade. Now both sides seem to be trying to turn those long-standing connections into something more practical: economic cooperation that people can feel in their businesses and wallets.

The new Online Trade & Investment Platform feels like a step in the right direction. It’s not glamorous, but it does the work that matters, helping businesses find partners, making payments secure, and cutting through some of the usual logistical mess. For small exporters or importers who don’t have endless resources, this kind of setup could make the difference between dipping their toes into international trade or just staying put.

Flights are another part of the puzzle. Lahore now has five weekly flights to Azerbaijan, with two from Islamabad as well. That may not sound like much compared to major hubs, but direct routes can be a game changer. Trade isn’t just about goods moving back and forth. It’s about people meeting, shaking hands, seeing opportunities with their own eyes. If a business leader can catch a short flight instead of wasting a day in transit, they’re more likely to explore new deals.

Right now, the trade volume between the two countries sits at around $100 million. Given the size of their economies, that’s modest. Pakistan’s textiles alone could push that figure higher if the right channels are built. Azerbaijan, with its energy wealth and growing consumer needs, could also find a stable market in Pakistan. The potential is there, but potential is always the easy part to talk about. The harder part is keeping up momentum after the initial excitement.

The role of the private sector looks important here. Governments can set up platforms and announce agreements, but long-term trade happens when businesses themselves see a reason to commit. The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has pledged to back exhibitions and delegations, which is encouraging. The Azerbaijani Chamber being described as an “economic bridge” isn’t just flowery language either, it highlights how trade bodies can connect actual businesspeople, not just officials cutting ribbons.

That said, there are reasons to stay grounded. Plenty of similar initiatives in the region have launched with great promise only to fade away. Digital tools need adoption, not just headlines. Secure payment systems are useful, but trust between trading partners comes with time, and sometimes through a few hard lessons. Even new flight routes can disappear if they don’t generate enough traffic. The enthusiasm right now will need consistent follow-through.

Cultural and political ties still matter in all this. When Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for diplomatic and moral support, it might sound ceremonial, but that goodwill creates the trust needed for riskier ventures. Shared traditions and cultural connections also give a sense of familiarity that can make deals easier to strike. Business isn’t always about cold numbers, sometimes those softer links pave the way.

Pakistan is also looking inward at its own infrastructure, like the planned high-speed train between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. At first glance, that seems unrelated, but better domestic connectivity strengthens international trade too. If goods and people move faster within Pakistan, it becomes easier to host delegations, run exhibitions, and move exports out efficiently.

All this signals a shift from polite words to tangible action. Both governments are talking about shared prosperity, but the real test is whether businesses feel the benefits. If Pakistani exporters can find trustworthy Azerbaijani partners through the online platform, if Azerbaijani firms can see Pakistan as a reliable long-term market, then the trade relationship will evolve naturally. It won’t have to be constantly pushed by governments.

The trade figure might still look small today, but with consistent effort, it could grow quickly. The key is whether these early steps, the flights, the platform, the exhibitions, can hold up once the initial buzz dies down. That’s usually where promising partnerships either settle into something real or fade into another set of unfulfilled announcements.

Right now, the atmosphere feels cautiously optimistic, and that’s probably the healthiest stance. There’s no need for over-the-top predictions. Both sides just need to keep showing up, expanding connections, and letting businesses lead the way. If they do, Pakistan and Azerbaijan might finally move beyond brotherly rhetoric and into a genuinely strong economic partnership.