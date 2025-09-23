Statement By The North Atlantic Council On Recent Airspace Violations By Russia

By NATO

The North Atlantic Council met this morning at the request of Estonia, under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, to consult and strongly condemn Russia’s dangerous violation of Estonian airspace on 19 September.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) briefed the Council on this incident in which three armed Russian MiG-31 aircraft violated Estonian airspace for over ten minutes. NATO’s response was quick and decisive. Allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort them from Estonian airspace.

This incursion is part of a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour. This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4. On 10 September, the Council held consultations in response to the large-scale violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Several other Allies – including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania – have also recently experienced airspace violations by Russia. We express our full solidarity with all Allies whose airspace has been breached.

Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop.

NATO’s response to Russia’s reckless actions will continue to be robust. On 12 September, we launched “Eastern Sentry” to bolster NATO’s posture along the entire Eastern flank. We will reinforce our capabilities and strengthen our deterrence and defence posture, including through effective air defence.

Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions. We will continue to respond in the manner, timing, and domain of our choosing. Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad.

Allies will not be deterred by these and other irresponsible acts by Russia from their enduring commitments to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression.