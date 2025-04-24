Is Bangladesh The Next Front In Pakistan’s Proxy War? – OpEd

By Dr. Anjuman A. Islam

The tragic attack in on April 22, 2025, serves as yet another grim reminder of Pakistan’s ongoing involvement in terrorism through its deep state apparatus. The attack, which left several innocent civilians dead and many others wounded, underscores the persistence of Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in using terrorism as a strategic tool to destabilize not only Kashmir but broader regions. This attack is not merely an isolated incident; it is part of a disturbing pattern that highlights Pakistan’s active role in undermining both peace and international security.

Pakistan’s deep-state terrorism is not a new phenomenon. This pattern of violence has consistently flared up at pivotal moments in history, often coinciding with significant international events, reflecting Pakistan’s strategy of using terror as a tool to achieve its foreign policy goals. The timing of the Pahalgam attack, during the visit of U.S. Vice President Vince to India, further points to a deliberate effort to disrupt peace and diplomatic engagements. Such attacks, occurring during key moments of international scrutiny, are strategically orchestrated to impede peace processes in Kashmir and beyond, particularly when tensions in the region are high.

Historically, Pakistan has used similar tactics to destabilize other regions. One of the most egregious examples of Pakistan’s use of violence was during the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh. The brutality of Pakistan’s military against civilians in what was then East Pakistan left lasting scars, both in terms of human suffering and international relations. Despite the international condemnation and diplomatic isolation Pakistan faced after its defeat, its military and intelligence apparatus have remained largely unaccountable for these crimes. Today, Pakistan’s lack of internal accountability continues to promote terrorism, a path that is not only reminiscent of its past actions but one that continues to destabilize the region.

General Asim Munir and the Dangerous Turn in Military Rhetoric

Under the leadership of General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military rhetoric has taken a dangerous and regressive turn. Munir’s controversial claims that Hindus and Muslims are inherently different reflect a divisive ideology, one that is actively contributing to societal divisions within Pakistan itself. Such views are not just regressive; they actively reinforce a cycle of violence that justifies extremist actions, creating a climate of perpetual unrest and insecurity. This rhetoric is not just an internal issue for Pakistan; it has wide-reaching consequences for regional stability. The dangerous political and military ideology being espoused by figures like Munir only fuels tensions in South Asia, further undermining any hope for lasting peace in the region.

In addition to this, the military’s actions are not confined to ideological rhetoric alone. It is backed by an active support system for terror proxies that work to destabilize the region. These proxies, often operating with tacit or overt backing from the military, have been used to target India, Bangladesh, and other neighboring countries. By promoting these violent tactics, the military’s involvement in terrorism has become institutionalized, and Pakistan’s regional ambitions have been pursued at the expense of peace and human rights.

Pakistan’s Exit from the FATF Grey List: A Dangerous Turning Point

The recent development of Pakistan’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list marks a dangerous turning point in the country’s trajectory. While the country may celebrate its exit as a diplomatic victory, it also opens the door for terror proxies to operate more freely. With fewer international checks on Pakistan’s financial systems, terror organizations now have an easier time receiving funds and resources to fuel their operations. This shift signals growing instability within Pakistan, where the government, political landscape, and security forces are increasingly beholden to violent means rather than diplomatic engagement.

The impact of Pakistan’s exit from the FATF grey list is not limited to the financial sector. It also signals a broader shift in Pakistan’s internal and external policies. As the country slides further into political and security instability, there are growing concerns about the rise of terrorism and radical ideologies. The failure of Pakistan’s leadership to rein in terrorist activities within its borders presents a clear threat to regional and global security. It also raises alarms about the potential for a regional arms race and the expansion of extremist ideologies that could destabilize neighboring countries, particularly India and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh: A Region Caught in the Crossfire?

As Pakistan continues its slide into instability, concerns about the repercussions for its neighbors, particularly Bangladesh, are growing. With the potential fall of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh faces similar challenges—namely, Pakistan’s increasing involvement in terrorism and Bangladesh’s own political and security issues. The strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh in certain areas raises alarm over the possibility that Bangladesh might inadvertently support Pakistan’s descent into state-sponsored terrorism. Whether through ideological alliances, strategic ties, or shared interests, Bangladesh’s political landscape is becoming increasingly intertwined with Pakistan’s destabilizing actions.

This evolving relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan could have disastrous consequences for both countries and the broader region. While Bangladesh may not actively support terrorism, its strategic decisions could inadvertently facilitate Pakistan’s ongoing use of violence as a foreign policy tool. This is particularly concerning as Bangladesh is already grappling with political instability. Any further destabilization could exacerbate internal conflicts and pose significant challenges to the region’s long-term peace and development.

Under the leadership of Dr. Yunus, Bangladesh has remained relatively stable. However, many militants, previously imprisoned for their deep connections with Pakistan-based militant groups, are now walking freely around the country. Local authorities appear passive, with little action being taken against these individuals. This presents a growing concern that terrorism could spread more broadly within Bangladesh. Given the country’s instability, there is a real possibility that it could become another hub for Pakistani terrorists. Such developments would have dire implications for security in South Asia.

The Pahalgam Attack: The Consequences of Pakistan’s Military Involvement in Terrorism

The Pahalgam attack exemplifies the dangerous consequences of Pakistan’s military’s deep-seated involvement in terrorism. The tragic loss of life and the lasting impact on the people of Kashmir are not isolated incidents—they are part of a broader pattern of violence that has long plagued the region. The attack is also a stark reminder that the military’s role in fostering terrorism is not limited to Pakistan’s borders but has far-reaching consequences for global peace and security.

The implications of such acts of terrorism are not confined to the borders of India or Pakistan; they reverberate across Asia and Europe. As Pakistan continues to harbor terror proxies and advance its foreign agenda through violence, the international community must step up its efforts to hold Pakistan accountable for its destabilizing actions. A failure to do so only emboldens terror groups and allows for further destabilization, potentially leading to a larger regional conflict.

A Call for Global Accountability

The people of south asia deserve peace, stability, and a future free from the terror that has long haunted the region. The world must take a firmer stance against Pakistan’s role in global terrorism and demand that it abandon these violent tactics in favor of peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement. Only through international pressure and coordinated action can the region begin to break free from the shackles of terror.

It is essential that the global community recognizes the role Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies have played in fostering terrorism, not just within South Asia but on the world stage. Pakistan’s ongoing support for terror groups is a clear violation of international norms and has long-lasting repercussions for global peace and security. If the international community is serious about confronting terrorism, it must hold Pakistan accountable and demand that it cease its involvement in state-sponsored terrorism. Only then will there be hope for a prosperous, peaceful future for the people of South Asia and the wider world.

The path forward is clear: to end the cycle of violence, the international community must work together to hold Pakistan accountable for its destabilizing actions and promote a future where peace and diplomacy can flourish.