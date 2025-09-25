Al Qaeda Is Resurfacing: A Gathering Storm – OpEd

By Ameer Zaman

The recent warning by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) that al Qaeda remains an enduring threat to the United States is more than a domestic security alert — it is a clear sign that the group is attempting a comeback, with Afghanistan once again emerging as its primary base of operations. More than two decades after the September 11 attacks, al Qaeda’s survival and slow but steady resurgence in the shadow of the Taliban’s return is reshaping the regional and global security landscape.

The NCTC memo highlights how al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), are seeking to exploit global conflicts and U.S. involvement abroad to inspire new waves of attackers. This strategy is not new — but what is new is the operational breathing space al Qaeda now enjoys in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 and the Taliban’s takeover. Despite Taliban promises under the Doha Agreement to prevent Afghan soil from being used for international terrorism, evidence is mounting that al Qaeda operatives are regrouping, recruiting, and reorganizing under the Taliban’s watch.

Afghanistan’s rugged terrain, porous borders, and weak central authority have historically made it an ideal sanctuary for transnational terrorist groups. Al Qaeda’s presence there is not a relic of the past — it is a present and growing reality. According to several intelligence assessments, al Qaeda’s senior leadership continues to maintain ties with the Taliban, with some of its members even integrated into local governance structures and militant networks. This symbiotic relationship allows the group to rebuild its capabilities without drawing immediate attention — a pattern eerily similar to its pre-9/11 evolution.

The consequences of this resurgence extend far beyond Afghanistan’s borders. Regionally, South and Central Asia are particularly vulnerable. Pakistan, already grappling with resurgent Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) violence, faces the prospect of al Qaeda-linked elements fueling instability along its western frontier. Central Asian republics, many of which struggle with economic fragility and weak security institutions, could become recruitment grounds or transit routes for fighters. Even Iran and China — with restive border regions — must contend with the potential spillover of extremist activity.

Globally, the threat is no less serious. Al Qaeda’s evolving strategy appears focused on inspiring lone-wolf attacks in Western countries by leveraging online propaganda and exploiting discontent in conflict zones where U.S. or allied forces are present. The recent NCTC warning about potential threats to crowded venues such as sports arenas and concerts underscores the group’s continued intent to strike soft targets. These tactics are part of a broader effort to remain relevant, sow fear, and project an image of resilience despite years of counterterrorism pressure.

The resurgence also raises difficult questions about the effectiveness of the post-2021 security architecture in and around Afghanistan. The absence of an international military presence has created intelligence blind spots, limiting the West’s ability to monitor terrorist networks in real time. Counterterrorism cooperation among regional states remains fragmented, hampered by mutual distrust and competing geopolitical interests. Unless these gaps are addressed, al Qaeda will continue to exploit them to expand its reach.

What makes this resurgence particularly dangerous is the evolving geopolitical environment. Global attention is fixated on great-power competition, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific. As states recalibrate priorities, counterterrorism risks slipping down the agenda — precisely the kind of strategic distraction al Qaeda thrives on. Moreover, the group’s messaging has adapted to contemporary grievances, positioning itself as a defender of Muslims against perceived Western aggression in conflicts from Gaza to Africa. This ideological repositioning could attract a new generation of recruits.

For the region, the implications are grave. South Asia is already confronting a complex matrix of security challenges, from cross-border militancy to ideological radicalization. A revitalized al Qaeda could forge alliances with local groups, amplifying their lethality and reach. The specter of a transnational jihadist network operating from Afghanistan could destabilize fragile states, undermine counterterrorism gains, and complicate diplomatic efforts to engage the Taliban.

Al Qaeda’s resurgence from Afghanistan is not just a regional problem — it is a global challenge that demands coordinated vigilance. The group’s enduring ideology, adaptability, and networked structure mean that it cannot be defeated by military means alone. Preventing the next wave of terrorism will require not only robust security measures but also political will, regional cooperation, and a long-term strategy that addresses the conditions enabling extremism to thrive.

The NCTC’s warning is a timely reminder that history may be poised to repeat itself if complacency sets in. The world ignored al Qaeda’s early signs once before — with devastating consequences on September 11, 2001. It cannot afford to make that mistake again.