ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, February 26, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Saudi Arabia and United States

Flags of Saudi Arabia and United States.
1 Middle East The Americas World News 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman And US President Biden Discuss Regional Security

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Joe Biden discussed regional and global stability during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between their two countries and the depth of their historical relations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, King Salman congratulated Biden on taking office last month.

The talks dealt with the most important issues in the region and reviewed developments of common interest, the report said.

The two sides discussed Iran’s behavior in the region, its destabilizing activities and its support for terrorist groups.

“King Salman thanked the US president for Washington’s commitment to defend the Kingdom against any threats and his assurance that Iran would not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons,” SPA said.

Biden commended the Kingdom’s support for UN efforts to reach a truce and a cease-fire in Yemen.

King Salman said the Kingdom was keen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and to achieve security and development for the Yemeni people.

A statement from the White House said the US president told King Salman he would work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible.

PinLinkedInPrint
Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.