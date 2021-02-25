Saudi Arabia’s King Salman And US President Biden Discuss Regional Security

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Joe Biden discussed regional and global stability during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between their two countries and the depth of their historical relations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, King Salman congratulated Biden on taking office last month.

The talks dealt with the most important issues in the region and reviewed developments of common interest, the report said.

The two sides discussed Iran’s behavior in the region, its destabilizing activities and its support for terrorist groups.

“King Salman thanked the US president for Washington’s commitment to defend the Kingdom against any threats and his assurance that Iran would not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons,” SPA said.

Biden commended the Kingdom’s support for UN efforts to reach a truce and a cease-fire in Yemen.

King Salman said the Kingdom was keen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and to achieve security and development for the Yemeni people.

A statement from the White House said the US president told King Salman he would work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible.