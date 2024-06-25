Desalination Drives Morocco’s Path To Water Security – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

In recent years, Morocco has made significant strides in securing its water resources, notably through the development of seawater desalination plants. This essential infrastructure not only addresses immediate water needs but also establishes a foundation for sustainable water management amidst the growing challenges of climate change and population growth.

Under the astute leadership of King Mohammed IV, Morocco’s commitment to enhancing water security is unmistakable. During a recent session of the Council of Advisors, Minister Of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka highlighted that the country’s desalination capacity now stands at an impressive 192 million cubic meters, with over 80 million cubic meters dedicated to drinking water. This prioritization of public health and essential needs is a cornerstone of Morocco’s water strategy.

The deployment of desalination technology has been transformative. The completion of key plants in Agadir and Al Hoceima marks significant milestones in Morocco’s National Program for Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation 2020-2027. These facilities not only support urban centers but also bolster agricultural activities, crucial for sustaining livelihoods across the nation.

The Agadir desalination plant, which began operations in early 2022, exemplifies Morocco’s proactive approach to water scarcity. Launched under urgent circumstances, it has been a vital lifeline for the city’s residents, ensuring a reliable supply of drinking water.

Looking ahead, ambitious plans are underway to further expand desalination capacity. The upcoming Grand Casablanca plant, set to commence operations by 2026, promises to significantly boost daily water production. This project reinforces Morocco’s position as a regional leader in water management. Emphasizing renewable energy, these initiatives not only enhance environmental sustainability but also pave the way for scalable solutions to global water challenges.

Morocco’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure development. It embodies a holistic approach, integrating technological innovation with environmental stewardship and social equity. By prioritizing water security through desalination, Morocco sets a commendable example for other nations grappling with similar water scarcity issues.

Minister Baraka also recently launched the first phase of a public awareness campaign aimed at water conservation. This initiative is vital for fostering a culture of responsible water use, ensuring that every drop is valued and preserved.

Moreover, Baraka outlined several urgent measures for this summer, including accelerating dam construction and acquiring 204 mobile desalination and brackish water demineralization units, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior. He emphasized the importance of national production, noting that meetings with industry stakeholders are essential to ensure a sufficient water supply.

The project to connect the El Jadida desalination plant with the surrounding Casablanca regions aims to secure their water supply and prevent shortages. Although there have been delays in the delivery of necessary motors, the government has been actively managing the situation.

In conclusion, Morocco’s journey towards water security through seawater desalination is a testament to proactive governance and sustainable development. By leveraging technological advancements and embracing renewable energies, Morocco not only secures its future but also reaffirms its commitment to global sustainability goals. As the nation moves forward, it is poised to inspire and lead in the global pursuit of water resilience and security.