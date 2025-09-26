Taiwan’s Defense Spending Increases To Move In Right Direction – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

In the face of increased drills, military action, and threatening rhetoric from the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan recently announced that it’s raising its core defense spending to 3 percent and plans to reach 3.32 percent by next year, The National Interest website reported.

Taiwan is also the first non-NATO country to align itself with NATO’s new 5 percent pledge, an agreement by the allies to spend 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on core defense spending and at least 1.5 percent of GDP on associated infrastructure investment by 2030. These commitments demonstrate Taipei’s increased seriousness regarding defense.

Taiwan should prioritize acquiring the necessary weapons systems to deter and, if necessary, defeat an invasion by the People’s Liberation Army. That means enhancing its capabilities in long-range strike weapons, mobile anti-ship missiles, air and missile defense, anti-armor weapons, and their enablers.

Other considerations, like countering gray-zone tactics, must take second place to the primary goal of deterring or defeating an armed invasion.

Taiwan’s new spending recognizes the need for these systems. Already, the country has purchased large numbers of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HMARS) launchers, a capability critical to deterring a Chinese amphibious assault against the island.

In addition to purchasing defense systems from partnering countries, Taiwan can also develop its robust manufacturing base to expand its missile defense construction, drone production, and energy stockpiles.

According to The National Interest, Taiwan has already begun this process—aided by its direct access to required materials, including microchips, and by U.S. investments, including those enacted in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. In September, for example, Taiwan officially rolled out the Chiang Kung, a new domestically produced high-altitude anti-ballistic missile system.

Aside from producing weapons systems, Taiwan must also prioritize information gathering and communication technology to maintain a link with U.S. forces in the event of aggression.

Currently, Taiwan relies on undersea cables for global connectivity and essential networks. This system is highly vulnerable to damage and has previously shown evidence of possible sabotage, making it essential that Taipei diversifies its communications infrastructure.

The United States must also contribute to the effort to improve the communications infrastructure with Taipei. Already, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and South Korea are working toward this via the E24 , a trans-Pacific fiber-optic network that will increase connectivity between all four participants.

capabilities, help from the United States and others would significantly accelerate this process.

Already, the nation has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine and Poland to advance drone technology—although it’s unclear how quickly the process is moving or what tangible results will be delivered from the Ukrainian and Polish governments.

Yet, despite Taiwan’s efforts to build new ties, most countries have been reluctant to increase security cooperation with Taiwan, fearing Chinese reprisals—even though Western European countries, for example, sold major weapons systems to Taiwan during the Cold War.

The United States’ Indo-Pacific allies should look for ways to increase their security cooperation with Taiwan across the board. Recipients of American military aid and technology—like Ukraine—should be willing to engage with Taiwan at all levels and share drone technology and best practices from the ongoing war.

The United States remains Taiwan’s key supplier of military equipment, having supplemented Taiwanese domestic production for decades. Unfortunately, though, there’s a substantial backlog—totaling around US$20 BILLION—in military equipment that Taiwan has already purchased but which has not yet been delivered.

The United States needs to move quickly to clear this backlog, prioritizing deliveries to Taiwan as a demonstration of its new prioritization of Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, and moving it to the front of the line for the delivery of critical systems, such as HIMARS and Harpoon missiles.

The need for this prioritization is clear.

In a recent military parade that brought together the leaders of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia, Chinese president Xi Jinping asserted that the world was facing a turning point between peace and war. Taiwan’s latest defense spending increase, along with the planned increases for the next couple of years, indicates that Taipei is beginning to recognize the severity of the situation and is taking steps to arm itself.

Americans should applaud this move and encourage Taiwan to continue to increase defense spending, even as the United States invests in its own military and shifts forces to the Indo-Pacific as part of a broader effort to deter Chinese aggression.

According to the Energy Reporters news website, in a significant move to bolster its defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions, Taiwan is advancing plans to acquire additional U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, aiming to create a formidable air defense network capable of countering potential threats from China.

Taiwan is advancing its defense capabilities in response to increasing regional threats, notably from China. The island is pursuing the acquisition of additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States.

This move aims to fortify Taiwan’s air defense, creating a comprehensive shield against potential aerial and missile threats. As geopolitical tensions rise, Taiwan’s strategic efforts underscore its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and enhancing its defensive posture through advanced military technology.

The NASAMS system represents a significant advancement in air defense technology, and Taiwan’s interest in acquiring additional units highlights its strategic importance.

Developed through a collaboration between Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and the U.S.-based Raytheon, NASAMS marks the world’s first operational network-centric, short- to medium-range air defense system. Its modular design allows for integration of multiple fire units into a cohesive command-and-control network, enhancing operational flexibility and effectiveness.

NASAMS is equipped with advanced radar and sensor technology, including Raytheon’s AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel 3D radar and electro-optical systems. These components enable NASAMS to engage multiple targets simultaneously, a critical capability given the diverse range of potential threats, including aircraft, drones, and missiles. The system’s ability to network multiple fire units maximizes coverage, extending the defensive perimeter and allowing for rapid response to incursions.