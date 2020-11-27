UEFA Bans Former Azeri Club Official For Anti-Armenian Post

By PanARMENIAN

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour targeting Armenians on social media, European soccer’s governing body said on Thursday, November 26, according to Reuters.

UEFA said in a statement that its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had decided to ban Nurlan Ibrahimov, who was the club’s press officer, from exercising any football-related activity for life.

Earlier this month, the Football Federation of Armenia had called for Qarabag to be expelled from European football for comments Ibrahimov allegedly made about Armenians, which it said he had subsequently deleted. According to screenshotս still available on social media, Ibrahimov called for murdering all the Armenians, including women, children and the elderly.

At the time, Qarabag said it had opened an internal disciplinary case against Ibrahimov and that his comments were not supported by the club.

UEFA also fined Qarabag, who are currently involved in the Europa League group stage where they face Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Sivasspor, 100,000 euros ($118,980) and requested that FIFA extend worldwide Ibrahimov’s life ban