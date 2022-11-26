From Liberal Industrialization To Global Doom: Will Shifting Discourses To Green Energy In Evolving World Be Successful? – OpEd

By Abdul Ghafoor Khan

The climate change crisis in the 21st century is a huge challenge for humankind carrying global implications for the legitimacy of the international order. The global temperature is rising significantly resulting in abnormal weathers and quasi natural disasters. Undoubtedly, it is the liberal international order that incentivizes high industrialization and free trade that in one way or another becomes the reason of change in the global climate.

In a heatwave in the last summer, Pakistan experienced a record temperature in the previous 60 years’ period of 49 degrees Celsius that caused 65 deaths and mass migration towards urban centers. Pakistan also suffered torrential floods in the recent monsoon period that affected 33 million people. Moreover, China experienced deadly heatwaves and the third driest summer of this year. Indian states, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have suffered heatwaves most among the states. 1. 4 million people were displaced as a consequence of floods in Nigeria. The US also faced hurricanes that resulted in the loss of 47 billion dollars.

Arguably, Climate diplomacy is the only way to fight the existing and upcoming drawbacks of the climate disaster. In the campaign against crisis, developed states are continually reassessing their policies to prevent the disaster of climate and using diplomatic means. For instance, CORNWALL consensus negotiated between G7 states emphasized green economic growth and making human efforts resilient against climate change. Moreover, the summit focused on solidarity, batter risk management, sustainability and better governance. Furthermore, 2015 Paris agreement, COP26 and COP27 are incredible president in resent memories.

Are developed states and the mechanism that international order provides can be able to counter the implications of climate change? Critically, International system is based on liberal values of free trade, high industrialization. Obviously, it will encourage states to go high industrialization in order to compete the challenges of 21st century. Meanwhile, these liberal values are famous F. Fukuyama write in favor of these values “End of History” last form of government. Besides, how a system based on liberal values and encourage high industrialization/in favor of high industrialization could control the climate implications? As the existing world order in accommodating and appealing against the existing world order world doesn’t have an alternative to it. What states should do to shift from it? Shifting from carbon to green energy its need long time and more money that we expect.

Critically, to make the earth climate-resilient, the following policy options can assist the statesman. Firstly, the climate change is neither a national nor a regional issues, it is a global issue that affect developing states more than developed ones. Consequently, it needs International cooperation by using the principles of cultivation not imposition. Arguably, as china and Russia, the world’s 2nd and 9th economic power of the world have not attended the COP26 (conference of the parties), held in Glasgow in 2021. There must be a mechanism to accommodate the developing states by providing them aid, and giving equal opportunity to rival stakeholders in the system. In addition, climate change needs sensitive rapprochement among major emitters.

Secondly, climate change needs a proper channel in the shape of an organization through which states can be guided, financed and provided strategies. Furthermore, institutions provide lone and financially support to the states, most affected through climate change. On the other hand, states, affected the most by climate change are even not as responsible for it as developed and industrialized states. By the help of institutions states can Surface, spotlight, and accelerate solutions to climate change.

Thirdly, using “divide and counter policy” will also be effective with respect to the campaign against the natural disasters. The strategy stats that states must cooperate on regional level in the shape of regional alliances that will help to reduce the implications of climate change regionally.

Fourthly, climate change is an international issue. And it is not sufficient to counter climate change on international level only. There should be command centers and committees for climate change on national level too, which could assist in monetizing the budget and providing policy guidelines.

To conclude, climate change is an alarming issue for the world affecting socio-political and socio-economic domains of the globe. However, it can be controlled or countered. To be specific, human being is the problem for climate change and human being is the solution. There are many more seeds to plant along the path. States won’t reach their destination in one day or one conference. Without reservation, states should work hard, continuously and multilaterally.

Abdul Ghafoor Khan is an independent researcher and training in statecraft in international affairs in University of Balochistan, Pakistan. He is an Executive member of Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Balochistan wing. His areas of expertise are Nuclearization in middle east, European Affairs, International War, Peace and security. He can be reached at [email protected]