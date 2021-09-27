ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jake Sullivan. Photo Credit: The White House, Wikipedia Commons

Jake Sullivan. Photo Credit: The White House, Wikipedia Commons
1 Middle East World News 

Biden’s National Security Adviser Sullivan Travels To Saudi Arabia, UAE

Arab News 0 Comments

By

By Saeed Al-Batati

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was en route to Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid growing pressure for a ceasefire in Yemen.

The top Biden aide will be joined by Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, and Saudi Deputy Defense Minster Prince Khalid bin Salman is also expected to take part in the talks. Sullivan will also visit the UAE.

The talks come among mounting casualties among Iran-backed Houthi militia fighters in their offensive against the strategic city of Marib.

The city, about 120km east of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, sits at a crossroads between the southern and northern regions and is key to controlling Yemen’s north.

“Fifty-eight Houthi insurgents and nine loyalists were killed in fighting and airstrikes in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa in the past 24 hours,” military sources said on Monday.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.