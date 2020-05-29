ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 29, 2020

Eucharist Ban In Maryland County Rescinded – OpEd

A few hours ago, we alerted our supporters about a ban on the Eucharist and sacramental wine that was part of an executive order by Howard County Maryland Executive Calvin Ball. We asked everyone to contact county spokesman Scott Peterson.

In the meantime, we learned that the order was rescinded. Apparently, this took place at roughly the same time that we issued our statement.

We commend Baltimore Archbishop William Lori for his intervention in this matter. We are delighted that our supporters spoke up, even if the initial decision was in the process of being rescinded.


William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

