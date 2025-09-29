Afghanistan Plunged Into Nationwide Internet Blackout

By Al Bawaba News

By Mansour Al-Maswari

(Al Bawaba) — Afghanistan has been thrown into a complete internet shutdown after the Taliban government ordered the suspension of fiber optic services across all 34 provinces, cutting off millions from digital access.

The blackout, which began late Sunday and intensified by Monday evening, marks the most extensive disruption since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The Communications Ministry confirmed the suspension of more than 1,800 kilometers of high-speed fiber infrastructure, leaving schools, hospitals, and businesses struggling to operate.

While mobile data remains partially available, residents in cities such as Kabul and Herat describe connections as patchy and unreliable.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 80% of the population is now offline, raising concerns over economic stability, freedom of expression, and access to essential information.

Taliban officials framed the move as a moral safeguard, claiming it was necessary to stop the “misuse of the internet” and curb content deemed “anti-Islamic.”

The decision follows directives from Supreme Leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada earlier this month, instructing governors to disable Wi-Fi and fiber services to protect “societal values.”

Rights groups and international organizations strongly condemned the blackout. The Afghanistan Journalists’ Center accused the Taliban of using the measure to silence dissent and suppress online activism, particularly surrounding women’s rights and economic protests.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called it a “grave threat to freedom of expression,” while the U.S. State Department labeled it a “regressive step.” European Union officials said they are exploring satellite-based internet options to help restore connectivity for Afghan citizens.