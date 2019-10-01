ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran To Soon Unveil Details Of Hormuz Peace Coalition

Iran is going to provide details of its regional peace initiative for the eight countries it has invited to join the “Hormuz Peace Endeavor”, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Abbas Mousavi said Tehran is going to unveil details of the initiative for peace in the region, known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, or HOPE, which was proposed by President Hassan Rouhani at the recent meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Details of the plan will be soon provided in written form, particularly for the eight countries that we have invited to join this coalition,” IRNA quoted Mousavi as saying.

The spokesman explained that the Iranian initiative, which would come under the umbrella of the United Nations, is aimed at creating regional peace and security.

Rouhani presented the initiative while delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

“The initiative is based on the fact that all regional countries are duty-bound to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Together with the international community, they have common interests in maintaining freedom of navigation and energy transfer,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a UN Security Council meeting on September 25.

These regional efforts are necessary to prevent war, conflict, violence, extremism, terrorism and sectarian tensions, Zarif said, adding that Tehran’s proposal was aimed at enhancing solidarity, mutual understanding as well as peaceful and friendly relations between countries in the region in order to guarantee the territorial integrity and political independence of regional states.



