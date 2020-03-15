Saudi Arabia Closes Malls And Restaurants In Latest Steps Against Coronavirus

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia ordered the closure of shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops and public parks and gardens Sunday in the latest measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery are exempt.

The measures come as the Kingdom announced 15 new cases, taking the overall number to 118.

They include a Filipino and an Indonesian who were in contact with a previously reported case and quarantined in Riyadh, the health ministry said.

Five other cases had been in contact with another known case and have been quarantined in Qatif.

Another case was a Spanish resident who had arrived from Spain. And two women citizens who had arrived back in the Kingdom from the UK and Spain.

Other cases had arrived from Iraq, Iran, Egypt, the UK and Switzerland.

Three patients have made a full recovery and are in good health, with the third discharged on Sunday from Dammam Medical Complex.

The new measures follow a number of steps taken by Saudi Arabia, which are among some of the most comprehensive among the Gulf states. They include halting international passenger flights, canceling Umrah pilgrimages and locking down the eastern Qatif region.

