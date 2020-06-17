Rouhani Admits Iran Struggling With Sanctions, COVID-19 Simultaneously

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration is engaged in a battle on two fronts at the same time, dealing with the cruel foreign sanctions and addressing the coronavirus and its economic consequences.

Addressing a meeting of the Administration’s Economic Headquarters on Tuesday, Rouhani stressed the need to prevent the pressure of sanctions on the supply of foreign currency from leading to a hike in the price of basic commodities.

The president said one of the main economic priorities the administration has set for the current Iranian year is managing the capital market and supplying foreign currency to meet the country’s demands.

“The foreign policy and Central Bank officials are trying to free Iran’s currency assets in other countries through multilateral consultations, so that the country’s currency market would be immune to possible volatility,” he said.

He also highlighted the efforts to handle the situation on two fronts at the same time, saying the administration is actively dealing with the “cruel and inhumane sanctions” imposed by the enemies and fighting against the coronavirus epidemic and mitigating its economic repercussions simultaneously.

“One of the country’s glories in simultaneous handling of the sanctions and the coronavirus has been fulfillment of the necessary needs of people in the market, in such a way that we prevented the inhumane dream of those imposing sanctions from coming true, which was causing problems and distress in the daily economic lives of people and the supply of items they need for livelihood.”

The president also praised the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Central Bank of Iran for providing the necessary medicines in the current tough conditions, saying good planning has enabled people to obtain medication in spite of the sanctions and the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In comments on Sunday, Rouhani had highlighted his administration’s efforts to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, saying the main priority in the administration’s economic plans is to control prices and supply the basic means of life.