Jordan, Bahrain And UAE Discuss Peace For Palestinians In Abu Dhabi Summit

By Arab News

Leaders from Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE discussed on Wednesday the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinians.

The statement came during a trilateral summit between Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain King Hamad Al-Khalifa, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. The meeting was held in the UAE capital on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed the “brotherly and strategic ties between their countries,” Jordan’s state news agency reported.

They agreed on the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinians based on the two-state solution with Israel “that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and its capital East Jerusalem.”

Bahrain and the UAE recently signed agreements to open relations with Israel. Jordan, along with Egypt, are the only other Arab countries to have relations with Israel.

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation.

In their meeting, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain also focused on ways to develop cooperation in several fields, including health, and food and medicine security, as well as efforts to face the coronavirus pandemic.