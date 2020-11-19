ISSN 2330-717X
Flags of the United States and Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Says No Contact With Members Of Biden Team

Iran is not in contact with the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden and has therefore no idea about its decisions, the chief of staff of the Iranian president said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi said Iran has had no contact with the new US administration, which will take office in two months, and so Tehran has no idea what decisions the Americans are going to make.

However, he added, Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris have said the US would rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal to contribute to world peace.

“But the JCPOA is a comprehensive agreement signed by all parties, and if they (Americans) do not return to their commitments, we won’t be able to honor our commitments either. So they (US) must first fulfill their commitments,” Vaezi noted.

Last week, the spokesperson for the Iranian government reminded the next US administration that the first thing it needs to do to correct Washington’s wrong policies is unconditional commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the current US president, Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018.

