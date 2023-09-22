US F-16 Jets Arrive In Romania For NATO Air Policing

By Eurasia Review

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets arrived at Fetesti Air Base in Romania on September 22, 2023 to further enhance NATO air policing in the Black Sea region.

“I welcome the United States’ deployment of additional F-16 fighter jets to NATO’s air policing mission in Romania,” said acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White.

“This sends a clear message that we will protect every Ally. As Russia continues its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, we have seen a number of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure very close to NATO territory. We remain vigilant and in close contact with Allies in the region.”

Following Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced its presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, including with new multinational battlegroups, more air and maritime presence, and regular surveillance flights.