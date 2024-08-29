CPEC 2.0: Transforming Pakistan-China Relations – OpEd

By Manahil Jaffer

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been a cornerstone of the Pakistan-China relationship since its inception in 2013. With the introduction of CPEC 2.0, this partnership has entered a new phase, bringing both opportunities and challenges that could reshape Pakistan’s economic landscape and its strategic ties with China.

CPEC 1.0: A Brief Overview

CPEC 1.0 focused on infrastructure development, energy projects, and establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The $62 billion initiative addressed Pakistan’s energy deficit, modernized its transportation network, and stimulated industrial growth. By 2021, several projects were completed, including the Gwadar Port, various power plants, and road networks that enhanced connectivity between China and Pakistan.

These projects have brought tangible benefits, such as alleviating Pakistan’s energy crisis and improving transportation infrastructure. However, they also generated concerns about debt sustainability, environmental impact, and the uneven distribution of benefits across different regions of Pakistan. Despite these challenges, CPEC has remained a symbol of the strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China.

The Evolution to CPEC 2.0

CPEC 2.0 represents a strategic shift from infrastructure development to industrialization, agriculture, socio-economic development, and digital connectivity. The focus is now on enhancing Pakistan’s industrial capacity, improving its agricultural output, and integrating its economy more deeply with China’s.

This phase is particularly important for Pakistan, as it seeks to address its economic challenges, including a balance of payments crisis, low industrial productivity, and a stagnant agricultural sector. By leveraging Chinese expertise and investment, Pakistan hopes to transform its economy, increase exports, and reduce its dependence on external borrowing.

One of the key components of CPEC 2.0 is the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting industrialization. The Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Allama Iqbal SEZ in Punjab, and Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh are among the priority projects. These zones are expected to create thousands of jobs, enhance technology transfer, and boost Pakistan’s manufacturing sector.

Another significant aspect of CPEC 2.0 is agricultural cooperation. Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which employs nearly 40% of the workforce, has struggled with low productivity and outdated practices. Under CPEC 2.0, China has committed to sharing its expertise in modern farming techniques, water management, and agricultural technology. This collaboration could significantly improve Pakistan’s food security and export potential.

Economic Implications for Pakistan

CPEC 2.0 offers Pakistan a pathway to economic revitalization, but it also comes with challenges that need to be carefully managed. The success of this phase will largely depend on Pakistan’s ability to implement reforms, enhance governance, and ensure that the benefits of CPEC are equitably distributed.

One of the main concerns is the growing debt burden associated with CPEC projects. While Chinese loans have been instrumental in financing key infrastructure projects, they have also added to Pakistan’s external debt, raising concerns about debt sustainability. To address this issue, Pakistan will need to ensure that CPEC investments generate sufficient economic returns to service the debt.

Another challenge is the need for improved governance and transparency in the implementation of CPEC projects. Corruption, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and political instability have previously hindered the progress of several initiatives. To fully realize the potential of CPEC 2.0, Pakistan must strengthen its institutions, streamline project approval processes, and enhance coordination between federal and provincial governments.

Moreover, the environmental impact of CPEC projects remains a critical concern. The expansion of infrastructure, industrial zones, and agricultural activities under CPEC 2.0 could exacerbate environmental degradation if not properly managed. Pakistan needs to adopt sustainable practices and implement strict environmental regulations to mitigate these risks.

Strategic Implications for the Pakistan-China Relationship

The evolution of CPEC into its second phase underscores the deepening strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. This relationship, often described as “all-weather,” has become increasingly important for both countries in the context of regional and global dynamics.

For Pakistan, China remains a crucial ally in its quest for economic development and security. The CPEC initiative has solidified China’s role as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and investor. Furthermore, China’s support in international forums, particularly on issues like Kashmir, has further strengthened the bilateral relationship.

For China, Pakistan is a key partner in its broader Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC not only provides China with access to the Arabian Sea through the Gwadar Port but also serves as a counterbalance to India’s influence in South Asia. The strategic location of Pakistan makes it a vital component of China’s efforts to secure its energy supply routes and expand its geopolitical influence.

However, the deepening Pakistan-China relationship has also raised concerns among other regional and global powers, particularly India and the United States. India perceives CPEC as a threat to its sovereignty, especially since the corridor passes through the disputed territory of Gilgit-Baltistan. The United States, under its Indo-Pacific strategy, has also expressed reservations about CPEC, viewing it as part of China’s broader ambitions to expand its influence in South Asia and beyond.

The Way Forward

As Pakistan and China move forward with CPEC 2.0, the focus should be on maximizing the economic benefits while addressing the associated challenges. This will require a collaborative approach, with both countries working together to ensure the successful implementation of projects, adherence to environmental standards, and equitable distribution of benefits.

For Pakistan, CPEC 2.0 represents an opportunity to achieve long-term economic growth and stability. However, this will only be possible if the government remains committed to reforms, improves governance, and ensures that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into account. For China, the success of CPEC 2.0 will reinforce its strategic partnership with Pakistan and demonstrate the viability of its Belt and Road Initiative in other regions. By continuing to invest in Pakistan’s development, China can further solidify its position as a key player in the global economy and a major influence in South Asia.

CPEC 2.0 marks a significant evolution in the Pakistan-China relationship, with the potential to reshape the economic and strategic landscape of the region. Both countries stand to benefit from this partnership, but success will depend on careful planning, effective implementation, and a shared commitment to sustainable development.