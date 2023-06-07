Bosnia And Herzegovina War For The Defending Of Robbery: Initiation Of The Next (Slightly) Damned (Part IV) – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

What is political power? It is a poison that does not have an antidote (yet?!) and its effect increases in a progressive way, depending of the amount you take. As was written on 18.5.2023 (Bakir Izetbegović), 24.5.2023 (Dragan Čović) and on 2.6.2023 (Milorad Dodik), “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.” (Lord Acton, 1834-1902).

Although there might be a light at the end of tunnel, and I say only “might” because the light was turned on for a moment (first two months ago, and then on a third…it was turned off) after the General Elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina back in October 2022. After the inauguration of the power on a state and entity level (here you can see how, as complicated as possible, within a population of 3.4 million is the distribution of political power).

Bosnia and Herzegovina is the is the world largest perpetuum mobile lab that works on regeneration just like a tail of a lizard, no matter how often it was shown that the system where you have more than 150 Ministers and 14 Prime Ministers works (more in my book back in 2014 “Bosnia and Herzegovina and the XXI century”) within the above mentioned population similar to the suburban area of London and/or New York.

So, after the recent elections, there came to power a joint left/center (although in BiH, division on left & center & right hardly can survive because parties on power over here are not parties but groups of interest which I can easily confirm if you just Google “Bosnia and Herzegovina corruption” which will lead you towards the conclusion that nobody is a “virgin” here. The only difference is only if someone is a “whore” or just lost their “virginity” within the BiH, the house of corruption. This new power is of the state (BiH) and entity (FBiH & RS) level (on cantonal level everybody mingles with everybody regardless of ideology). As I said a long time ago: “I do not like democracy, instead of serving just one, I am serving so many idiots.”

As mentioned above an antidote has not been found YET for this kind of poison. However, it might be seen that there are solutions, such that political power would be diminished if they are realized:

Catharsis where everybody will stop presenting themselves as the major victims (International War Crime Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in the Haag has done its work for the war 1992-1995 in BiH) and based on that it is expected that everybody should respect that (Bosniaks-Muslims, Croats-Catholics and Serb-Orthodox) people within BiH as well as within the region of ex-Yugoslavia will move forward. But…but, for that we need the following issue to be realized: “Media literacy” should be introduced as a module in primary and secondary school which will make possible individuals to develop own critical thinking about reality and to serve own mind and not collective, manipulative one.

So, based on that, new winners of the election on the state and entity levels plays a joint dance with fascist chauvinists from two people (I wrote about Bosnian-Muslim & Serbian and Croatian fascist chauvinism back in 2020) – Croats and Serbs while fascist chauvinists from Bosniak-Muslim people was cut out from the power by the side of 8 small parties (mainly – coming from the entity FBiH where majority are Bosniak-Muslims) that are the mix of left/center and right wing parties.

As started with a “switching on the lights” a couple of months ago, as the time passes by, it shows that next elections will be a peace for cake for those who lost in the elections this time. Why? Because:

All major issues like anything connected with state level is in blocked (still, as when on power were above mentioned BHS triangle since 1990 and 1996) or moving in turtle step. It is getting even worse, some political analysts say, because most strong parties among the new powers (Social democratic party of BiH & Our Party & People and Justice) from FBiH is, looks like they are giving even more to other side(s) than was given by the side of the previous party running the show from FBiH and BiH – Party of Democratic Action (SDA). It might look like on a first sight but in reality those three major parties from Bosniak Muslim (and Other side – Believe it or not in BiH are 3,5 % of Others who voted for Social democratic party of BiH and/or Out Party, aside of Bosniak Muslims and some Serbs and Croats voting for them) side are faced with real, hard truth since coming into power.

Namely, the Party of Democratic Action (SDA – Bosniak Muslim party) have divided areas of interests with their “brothers in arms” earlier and it is easy to be shown that corruption is unified. Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ – Croatian catholic party) is stealing from their own people. The Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD – Serbian orthodox party) is stealing from its own people and as said, the Party of Democratic Action (SDA-Bosniak Muslim party) is doing the same. All together from Bosnia and Herzegovina in general and the new alternatives in power, instead of serving HDZ and SNSD and SDA (this one indirectly, nominating ambassadors like Mr. Abdulah Skaka. Mr, Senaid Memic. and Prof. Dr. Zlatko Lagumdzija – this last one is the not really a social democrat and is closely connected with the SDA, all slowly deletes the support from the people who voted for SDP BiH). The first two Ambassadors were just arrested for corruption prior to be appointed and the third one is narcissist fake social democrat who loves himself more than Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A spectacle of arresting (cocaine connection) has started recently in BiH, involving highly ranked politicians, but I am afraid that the big fishes will still be staying in the sea while the small ones will be used for the dinner party — and it will not be enough to feed the hungry people on all three sides in Bosnia and Herzegovina when it comes to being one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. As a matter of fact, only Ukraine and Russia are ahead of BiH (Info here). But, the bronze medal is not bad at all, for the political thieves in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Again, as I previously asked other politicians similar questions, I am now asking the leader of major party among alternative the ones: the Social Democratic Party (SDP) the following questions:

Why were a former member and former president of SDP appointed for ambassador position in UN, although there existed a lot of “fog” from problematic issues surrounding him in regard to corruption and serving the interests of some fascist parties earlier (SDA & HDZ &SNSD)? Why was the HDZ proposal accepted to build a Museum of HVO (Croatian Council of defense – one of the paramilitary groups during the war, but which was integrated in Army forces of BiH after the war) in Heliodrom nearby Mostar despite the ruling by the International War Crime Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, that, during the war 1992-1995 there was a detention facility in Heliodrom?

And Mr. Nermin Niksic, president of SDP, I agree 100 % with you here, but very poorly sounded your defense saying that you will lead a justice battle about the issue of Heliodrom. Why battle about something that has been already prosecuted by the Haag? Reminder, from the Haag: Quote…“A considerable body of evidence pertained to HVO detention facilities, including among others Heliodrom, Gabela, Dretelj, Vojno and Ljubuški prison. On the basis of abundant witness testimony from former detainees, the Chamber determined that the conditions of detention at such centers were “particularly difficult”. Many of the imprisoned and detained Muslims were kept in horrible conditions and deprived of basic human necessities, such as adequate food, water and medical care. Many suffered inhumane treatment and physical and psychological abuse, including beatings and sexual assaults. Some were used as forced labourers on the front lines, which resulted in the death or injury of a number of them.”…end of quotation.

So, what about media literacy and catharsis issues, because even the birds on the trees knows that there was the detention facility also in Jablanica (Bosniak – Muslim controlled area) where the Museum was used as place for sexual assaults? And Social Democrat leaders every year celebrate their famous Battle on the river Neretva from the II World War where exists Memorial complex for the one of the greatest battles from Tito’s partisans against fascists of that time (Nazis from Germany and fascists from Italy and Ustaša’s – Croat paramilitary forces and Chetnics – Srrbian paramilitary forces back in 1943) while not acknowledging in that Museum of the horrified treatment by the side of trash parts of Army of RBiH who committed a crimes also there in the period 1993-1994.

So, what about an ultimate truth here? Only by doing discovering that, can we move forward. Until then, all the parties (really, all of them, regardless if they are from left / right /center) will fight among each other until the last Bosniak-Muslim, Croat – Catholic and Serb-Orthodox and a few (3.5 %) others stand.

So, what will it be, dear Mr. Nermin Niksic, president of SDP BiH? To have a light switched on all the time until dawn, or the dusk will continue with certain flashes of the light, depending of the willingness of your coalition partners to play with you (or play you) as much as they can?